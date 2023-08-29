Back-to-school checklist: Health-E Commerce® shares 10 ways to use flexible spending account (FSA) and health savings account (HSA) funds to prepare for a healthy year

The average American family will spend $890 on back-to-school this year, but tax-free FSA and HSA funds can ease the financial burden and reduce taxable liability for families

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cost of back-to-school has been rising steadily over the last two decades and it's projected that American families will spend an average of $890 to send their kids back to school this year. Households wondering how they can overcome this significant financial burden should be aware of newly released spending tips from Health-E Commerce®, parent brand to FSA Store® and HSA Store®, designed to help Americans enrolled in flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) use their tax-advantaged dollars to counteract the high cost of back-to-school.