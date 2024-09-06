Back to School: Cirkl - The All-in-one Family App Designed to Save Families

The Cirkl app includes, among other things, features such as a shared family calendar, tasks, checklists, shopping lists, recipes, meal planning and notes. These features are designed to be easy to use, and will keep the family updated in real time. Post this

How? Shared family calendar, tasks, recurring tasks, checklists, shopping lists, recipes, meal planning, family chat, and notes.

Where? Cirkl is available for download from Apple's App Store and Google Play for mobile phones and tablets.

Cirkl – the all-in-one family app – is designed to help families take care of the daily school routine. The autumn term is fast approaching and it is time for school and leisure activities where the family must have pick-ups, drop-offs, training and homework in order.

Family – regardless of constellation – is one of the most important hubs in our lives and is a source of both joy and meaning. However, getting family logistics in order often requires time and energy.

Cirkl has been developed by a Stockholm based Swedish tech company – The Cirkl AB – and after successfully establishing itself in Scandinavia, Cirkl is now rolling out in markets worldwide.

By using Cirkl's calendar and tasks, the whole family can participate and take responsibility for family logistics, both large and small. It also creates security for the children, by keeping track of leisure activities, who picks up and drops, meals, homework, tests, parties and other fun. In addition, the Recurring Tasks feature can help create constructive habits within the family. Brushing teeth, making the bed, and cleaning the room will be fun tasks instead of demanding chores.

However, Cirkl is more than an app and offers methods, templates and advice that contribute to achieving the goal: to feel better together. This may include Cirkl meetings for recurring family councils, tips, inspiration, and more pleasurable family hacks that make everyday life easier, and more creative.

Current and future generations of parents have grown up with digital applications and should expect an app that supports the family's everyday life. Cirkl is an answer to that need. Our research also shows that digital tools are not enough – it is equally important to provide support with methods to make families function and feel better. Families deserve an easy-to-use tool to keep track of everyday life, reduce stress and feel better together.

Cirkl is a new player in famtech, which according to Crunchbase is described as a large, wide-open market with digital tools to manage everyday life with children, relationships, and household chores.

Images including screenshots can be downloaded from: https://thecirkl.app/downloads/cirkl_en.zip

Contact information

Tomas David

Email: [email protected]

Web: thecirkl.app

About The Cirkl AB

The family app Cirkl has been developed by The Cirkl AB, which is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The vision is to simplify everyday life for families and make them feel better together. The Cirkl AB is run by an experienced founding team with proven ability in building products and companies with people in focus.

