Back to School: How to Ensure Children Stay Healthy and Hydrated in the Classroom and Beyond

BAY CITY, Mich., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The back-to-school season is upon us, with many families focusing on shopping for school supplies, preparing for carpool rotations, and ensuring that their children have all they need to be successful this academic year. The importance of maintaining a healthy immune system and proper hydration levels from classroom to lunchroom to playground can get lost in the hustle and bustle of starting the new school year. ShineWater, the only nutrient-enhanced water available in kids' pouch size that provides children with an excellent source of Vitamin D, recommends that parents prioritize vitamin D and daily hydration to ensure children's overall success in school.

"The new school year brings many emotional, physical and educational advancements for children, but parents need to be aware of the nutritional requirements that help our children achieve those goals," said Dr. Phillip Davis, former FDA physician, Medical Advisory Board Member and Founder of ShineWater. "Maintaining a child's healthy immune system through sufficient vitamin D levels is important in ensuring their academic success, as a compromised or weakened immunity can lead to missed days at school. Proper hydration also plays a vital role in academic success and dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches and moodiness in the classroom. My advice is for parents to consider talking to their child's pediatrician and checking whether they have sufficient vitamin D levels as they head back into the classroom this year."

Improve health and hydration this school year with these three tips from ShineWater's Medical Advisory Board:

Incorporate Supplements into Your Daily Routine:

As children head back into the classroom after a summer spent at home, their bodies are more susceptible to viral illnesses and upper respiratory infections when rejoining the group classroom setting. With approximately up to 50% of children estimated to not have sufficient vitamin D levels, Dr. Davis recommends discussing with your child's pediatrician whether they are receiving the recommended daily intake of vitamin D to help maintain optimum immune function. Pending pediatrician guidance, Dr. Davis recommends taking supplements to help maintain sufficient vitamin D levels throughout the school year. It's a good idea for these pediatrician checkups to also be scheduled ahead of peak cold and flu season from November through March.

Incorporate Foods Rich in Vitamin D:

There are a handful of foods rich in vitamin D, which can provide your child with the additional boost they need to maintain a strong immune system. Dr. Davis recommends considering eggs for breakfast, not only as a great source of protein ahead of a busy school day but also for the high levels of vitamin D found in the egg yolk. For children who are interested in trying new foods, parents can also consider incorporating oily fish like salmon into their child's diet.

Pack Enhanced Beverages in Lunch Boxes for Additional Hydration:

Many parents don't realize that children are also more likely to become dehydrated compared to adults. Given that children are typically more active at recess and on the playground, they lose a higher percentage of water and salt through their skin when they sweat. Children are also more likely to get viruses that cause vomiting and diarrhea which can lead to dehydration. Lunchtime is the perfect opportunity to fuel your child with the required nutrition they need to learn. If your child already has a reusable water bottle on hand, this is a great opportunity to include an enhanced beverage that provides your child with additional electrolytes to increase hydration. For example, ShineWater is a physician-formulated beverage pouch providing children with an excellent source of vitamin D and has zero sugar but is full of antioxidants and electrolytes including magnesium, zinc, potassium and calcium. Dr. Davis recommends avoiding children's beverage pouches that have added sugar to avoid the sugar rush and inevitable crash that follows.

For additional information on the benefits of vitamin D and hydration

ABOUT SHINEWATER

ShineWater is the only ready-to-drink beverage on the market that provides 100% of your daily dose of vitamin D. Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, helps support bone health, immune function, and is also believed to support athletic performance. Up to 70% of our country's teens and adults are believed to have insufficient vitamin D levels which is associated with various chronic diseases. That's why we call it Sunshine In A Bottle! ShineWater has zero sugar, but is full of vitamin D, antioxidants, electrolytes and delicious flavors including Watermelon Blackberry, Strawberry Lemon, Fruit Punch and more.

