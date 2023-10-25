Backbar rebrands to Sidework as it raises new capital, bringing total raised over $10 million

With a continued mission to disrupt the beverage industry, the rebrand and raise secures them as a lead player in the future of beverage automation

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sidework, a pioneering beverage technology company formerly known as Backbar, has closed new funding to bring their total raised to over $10 million. A testament to the industry's confidence in its game-changing technology, the new money is led by Cherubic Ventures with continuing participation from Finistere Ventures, SOSV, Outlander Labs, and Pathbreaker Ventures. Matt Cheng, Cherubic Ventures' general partner, said the following: "We believe in Sidework's vision to revolutionize the beverage industry. This funding marks an exciting milestone, reflecting the pivotal role they are playing to reshape how beverages are crafted and served." The rebrand signifies Sidework's broadened scope, where customers can dispense drinks, manage inventory, and buy ingredients through Sidework's hardware, software, and marketplace ecosystem.

"We believe in Sidework's potential to disrupt and elevate the beverage industry, which hasn't had technology upgrades for decades," says Gifford Brown, Chief Customer Officer at Leahy, the largest high-acid, aseptic manufacturer in the United States. "We've seen multiple attempts at creating an all-in-one dispenser and this is the best on the market."

Sidework's ecosystem addresses two fundamental challenges: Not enough venues serve great tasting, modern drinks and those drinks are extremely difficult to make. Rishabh Kewalramani, CEO of Sidework, elaborates, "At the end of the day, there is a massive gap between what consumers can drink at home and what's available to them while they're out and about. Even venues that serve premium beverages like high-end cocktails and specialty coffees constantly struggle with the amount of complexity, make time, and need for specialized labor."

At the center of Sidework's product ecosystem is best-in-class dispensing. Sidework's dispensers are capable of handling ingredients that are fresh, highly viscous, contain particulates, pulp, dairy, and more. Sidework's novel storage, pumping, and refrigeration capabilities make it all possible. Sidework's dispenser allows operators to quickly adapt to changing consumer demands: A menu could include iced pumpkin spiced lattes in the morning, flavored sparkling waters and craft sodas during lunch, and then automatically transition to cocktails for happy hour and dinner.

Sidework's dispenser line includes hardware that's just as customizable as the menu it serves. Venues can choose between different-sized ingredient storage units (based on menu complexity) and different levels of dispensing automation (based on volume). This customizable approach means Sidework has a dispenser for you whether you're a beverage-focused brand serving hundreds of drinks a day or you're looking to establish a limited craft beverage menu for the first time. Additionally, Sidework's software gives operators unparalleled control, insights, and data regarding their beverage program.

Sidework is further expanding its impact with the upcoming launch of its Ingredient Marketplace. This marketplace will offer a selection of larger-quantity ingredients at wholesale prices, making Sidework a comprehensive, one-stop solution for creating exceptional beverage programs. Coveted brands like CleanCo non-alcoholic spirits, Hella Cocktail Co, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, and Strangeways Cordials are just a few of the options that will be available to venues via the marketplace. The marketplace opens doors for beverage brands that struggle to secure physical space in venue fridges. Now, via Sidework's dispenser, new-age beverage brands can be dispensed on premise.

The Sidework team is committed to improving the hospitality industry by solving its most challenging problems through innovation, and their recent rebranding and fundraising efforts reinforce their standing as a transformative technology player.

About Sidework:

Sidework, formerly known as Backbar, is a leading beverage technology company dedicated to helping ambitious hospitality companies amplify their human workforce, reduce risk and increase joy. With a focus on automation, precision, and innovation, Sidework's starting with cutting-edge dispensers that offer efficient and precise dispensing of a wide range of beverages. For more information, visit www.sidework.co.

