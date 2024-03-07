BackerKit Announces that "Words of Radiance" Leatherbound Edition, by Brandon Sanderson, broke the platform's fundraising records

Hosting the 'Words of Radiance' leatherbound edition campaign is a privilege. Brandon Sanderson's work has a special place in the hearts of fantasy readers, and his innovative approach to engaging with fans through crowdfunding is truly inspiring. Post this

Maxwell Salzberg, CEO and Co-Founder of BackerKit, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: "Hosting the 'Words of Radiance' leatherbound edition campaign is a privilege. Brandon Sanderson's work has a special place in the hearts of fantasy readers, and his innovative approach to engaging with fans through crowdfunding is truly inspiring. BackerKit is all about bringing creators and communities together, and we're thrilled to play a role in delivering this exceptional edition to fans worldwide."

The campaign marks the first time the Dragonsteel team has used the BackerKit platform.

"We've already had a great relationship with BackerKit, using their pledge manager to fulfill our last two campaigns. Once BackerKit launched their crowdfunding platform, we felt a streamlined process on the same platform would provide the best experience for our fans. And BackerKit has done a great job innovating their platform to bring our vision for the campaign to life!," said the Dragonsteel team.

"This campaign is more than a book launch; it's a testament to the strong bond between an acclaimed author and his audience, facilitated through the collaborative efforts of Dragonsteel Entertainment and BackerKit. We are committed to ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all backers, as we bring this highly anticipated edition to the market," continued Salzberg.

About BackerKit

Founded with the mission to help creators succeed, BackerKit is a comprehensive crowdfunding platform that offers tools for campaign management, promotion, and fulfillment. By focusing on creator needs and backer satisfaction, BackerKit has become a leading choice for crowdfunding campaigns across various categories.

