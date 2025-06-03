BackerKit Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

Community investment round supports company's ongoing commitment to creator economy independence and innovation.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BackerKit, the creator-centric crowdfunding platform, today announced the launch of an equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder. Funds from the community investment round will support BackerKit's continued growth, deepen its accountability to creators, backers, and investors, and fuel ongoing innovation within the creator economy.

Founded in 2013 by Maxwell Salzberg and Rosanna Yau, BackerKit has supported creators by managing over $3.7 billion in pledges, disbursing $650 million directly to creators, and becoming the platform through which 1 in every 4 Kickstarter dollars flows. In 2022, BackerKit launched the first end-to-end crowdfunding platform, supporting creators from pre-launch and live funding through fulfillment and beyond.

"Creators told us traditional crowdfunding platforms had become stale, limiting their potential for growth," said Maxwell Salzberg, CEO and co-founder of BackerKit. "We responded by creating a complete end-to-end crowdfunding solution, allowing creators to manage and expand their campaigns sustainably. This equity round is about renewing our commitment to the people we build for, accelerating growth, and continuing to innovate for creators."

Rosanna Yau, Chief Creative Officer and co-founder, highlighted recent innovations: "Collab-Funding has driven exceptional growth by turning crowdfunding into a more collaborative experience. Creators are teaming up on campaigns, sharing momentum, and reaching more people together. We've already seen a 10x increase in growth through this approach. It's changing how creators support each other and succeed."

"Backerkit has consistently delivered what creators need to succeed, often before the rest of the industry sees the gaps" said Alex Cavoulacos, Chief Operating Officer. "This raise gives us the opportunity to chart what's next for crowdfunding—with the same focus, speed, and care that have guided us from the beginning."

BackerKit's crowdfunding platform has driven exceptional momentum, including 284% year-over-year growth in pledge volume and a fourfold increase in project launches. The company also powered one of the largest crowdfunding campaigns in recent years: a record-setting $23 million campaign by fantasy author and Dragonsteel founder Brandon Sanderson.

This Wefunder campaign has already seen strong early interest, with all early bird terms fully claimed and over $1M committed. It's a clear signal of investor confidence and a reflection of the trust BackerKit has earned within the creator community.

The equity crowdfunding round is backed by two notable investors: Sahil Lavingia, CEO of Gumroad and lead syndicate investor; and Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator and early investor in Coinbase and Instacart.

"BackerKit has quietly become one of the most trusted and essential platforms in the creator economy," said Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator. "Their choice to remain independent while continuing to innovate, like with Collab-Funding, demonstrates a rare combination of vision and execution. This is a team that consistently delivers for creators, and I'm excited to support what comes next."

The community investment round is open to everyone via Wefunder, with a minimum investment of $100. Interested investors, backers and creators can learn more and join BackerKit's equity crowdfunding campaign at https://wefunder.com/backerkit.

BackerKit will also host a launch party on June 3 at 10AM PT / 1 PM ET, streaming live. The event will feature the founding team and include a live Q&A for anyone curious about the campaign. Registration is available at https://lu.ma/0hxxwbwa.

About BackerKit

BackerKit, founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, provides comprehensive crowdfunding tools specifically designed for creators. Managing over $3.7 billion in pledges and distributing $650 million to creators, BackerKit continually introduces innovations like Collab-Funding to enhance the crowdfunding experience. The company remains committed to creator success, platform independence, and ongoing innovation.

Media Contact

Jess Verheyden, BackerKit, 1 6047659649, [email protected], https://www.backerkit.com/

SOURCE BackerKit