Backgrounds Online Was Named A Top Background Check Provider For 2025

Each year, HRO Today, a prominent Human Resources organization, publishes an online survey that asks employers to review the Consumer Reporting Agencies (CRAs) they rely on for employment screening services. The survey includes 40 questions that gauge the respondent's overall satisfaction with their provider.

CRAs ask their clients to complete the survey and share candid feedback about the level of service and quality of products they receive. The results are used to create a list of the top background screeners in the country. To qualify, CRAs must receive strong scores in three primary categories:

Breadth of service

Size of deal

Quality of service

Survey Results

HRO Today keeps the survey live for about one month. Once it's closed, the organization's trusted staff members securely review and meticulously analyze each response. As part of their due diligence efforts, they also verify that the IP address used for each submission comes from a valid business that works with the background check provider they reviewed. This ensures the results accurately reflect the opinions of active clients.

In late November, HRO Today hosted a virtual event at which they announced the results of their 2025 survey for background check providers. Backgrounds Online was honored to be named on the list for the eighth consecutive year.

"We are incredibly proud to earn a spot on this prestigious list yet again." said Chris Ballas, CEO of Backgrounds Online. "Because the Baker's Dozen rankings are based exclusively on feedback from actual clients, this shows us that our continued efforts to provide a full suite of screening products, white-glove service, and actionable data are noticed and appreciated. We will always strive to be the best possible Consumer Reporting Agency and help our clients make informed decisions while building strong teams."

About The Baker's Dozen

The Baker's Dozen is operated by HRO Today, a human resources publication owned by SharedXpertise Media. Their magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers. HRO Today has produced the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings since 2010.

About Backgrounds Online

Backgrounds Online has 25+ years of experience as a prominent provider of background checks and custom screening solutions. We produce comprehensive background checks and screening solutions for job applicants, contractors, volunteers and employees. Our highly trained team is adept at offering unsurpassable customer service and helping our clients to develop a fair and transparent screening process. We are accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA – previously the NAPBS) and committed to providing FCRA compliant background checks our clients can use to make informed decisions and build strong teams. For more information, visit http://www.backgroundsonline.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Ferro, Backgrounds Online, 1 800-838-4804, [email protected], https://backgroundsonline.com/

