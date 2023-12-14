Backgrounds Online Was Named A Top Background Check Provider In The 2023 HRO Baker's Dozen

"We are humbled and grateful for the outpouring of positive feedback. This reaffirms that we are on the right path with our ongoing commitment to providing a premier, white-glove level of service and the tools our clients need to make informed decisions and maintain safe working environments." Post this

To qualify for the Baker's Dozen, background check providers must earn strong scores in three primary categories:

Breadth of service

Size of deal

Quality of service

Results from the Baker's Dozen survey are meticulously analyzed by the HRO Today staff. They verify IP addresses for every submission to ensure each one comes from a valid corporate email address and confirm the responses are from individuals who worked directly with the background check provider they are reviewing. Through this considerable process, HRO Today cultivates a definitive list that proficiently identifies the 13 background screening agencies that attained the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

2023 Baker's Dozen Announcement

The background check providers that garnered a spot on the Baker's Dozen list are announced in November. In 2023, Backgrounds Online was named to this auspicious list for the sixth consecutive year. This was due to the acclamatory response they received from their client base.

"We are once again humbled and grateful for the outpouring of positive feedback," said Chris Ballas, CEO of Backgrounds Online. "This reaffirms that we are on the right path with our ongoing commitment to providing a premier, white-glove level of service and the tools our clients need to make informed decisions and maintain safe working environments."

About The Baker's Dozen

The Baker's Dozen is operated by HRO Today, a human resources publication owned by SharedXpertise Media. Their magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers. HRO Today has produced the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings since 2010.

About Backgrounds Online

Backgrounds Online has more than 20 years of experience as a leader in the background screening industry. We produce comprehensive background checks and screening solutions for job applicants, contractors, volunteers and employees. Our highly trained team is adept at offering unsurpassable customer service and helping our clients to develop a fair and transparent screening process. We are accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA – previously the NAPBS) and committed to providing FCRA compliant background checks our clients can use to make informed decisions and build strong teams. For more information, visit http://www.backgroundsonline.com.

Media Contact

Jeremy Ferro, Backgrounds Online, 1 (916) 453-1843, [email protected], www.backgroundsonline.com

SOURCE Backgrounds Online