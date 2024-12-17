Backgrounds Online Was Named A Top Background Check Provider On The 2024 HRO Baker's Dozen

"Earning a spot on this prestigious list again is truly humbling," said Chris Ballas, CEO of Backgrounds Online. "It demonstrates that the fine organizations we work with every day share our vision of comprehensive, transparent background screening." Post this

CRAs ask their clients to complete the survey and share feedback about the level of service and quality of products they receive. The results are used to create a list of the top background screeners in the country. To qualify, CRAs must receive strong scores in three primary categories:

Breadth of service

Size of deal

Quality of service

Survey Results

HRO Today keeps the survey live for about one month. Once it's closed, trusted staff members securely review and meticulously analyze each response. As part of their due diligence efforts, they also verify that the IP address used for each submission comes from a valid businesses that works with the background check provider they reviewed. This ensures the results accurately reflect the opinions of active clients.

In late November, HRO Today hosted an online event at which they announced the results of their 2024 survey. Backgrounds Online was honored to make the list for the seventh consecutive year.

"Earning a spot on this prestigious list again is truly humbling," said Chris Ballas, CEO of Backgrounds Online. "It demonstrates that the fine organizations we work with every day share our vision of comprehensive, transparent background screening. As we partner together to help them navigate an ever-growing expanse of laws which govern employers, we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide top tier service along with a wide scope of products that help them make informed decisions, maintain safe workplaces and build strong, successful teams."

About The Baker's Dozen

The Baker's Dozen is operated by HRO Today, a human resources publication owned by SharedXpertise Media. Their magazines, web portals, research, e-newsletters, events and social networks reach over 180,000 senior-level HR decision-makers. HRO Today has produced the Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings since 2010.

About Backgrounds Online

Backgrounds Online has 25+ years of experience as a prominent provider of background checks and custom screening solutions. We produce comprehensive background checks and screening solutions for job applicants, contractors, volunteers and employees. Our highly trained team is adept at offering unsurpassable customer service and helping our clients to develop a fair and transparent screening process. We are accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA – previously the NAPBS) and committed to providing FCRA compliant background checks our clients can use to make informed decisions and build strong teams. For more information, visit http://www.backgroundsonline.com.

