Backup Redefines Project Management Data Security with Automated Backup & One-Click Recovery

ISSAQUAH, Wash., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a recent IT Governance USA Inc. report, the United States had 6.8 billion known records of data breaches, with only 2,741 publicly reported. Top companies like Discord, iSharingSoft, and Kaiser had their message or people's data breached. This persistent cyber threat has made small and large businesses rethink their data security posture and how they approach it.
Furthermore, most of the data loss incidents that occur in an organization are caused by human error. For instance, statistics published by DocuClipper indicate that about 95% of data loss arising in small and large organizations is caused by human error. Discovering and fully recovering from a cyber breach takes about 3 to 5 years.
Consequently, project managers who play a vital role in managing project timelines, resource allocation, project plans, documentation, etc., are particularly vulnerable to experiencing data loss due to human mistakes. Their high level of access and responsibility might cause accidental deletion of data, wrong permission assignment, improper use of automation tools, or failure to save or back up important files.
Consequences of data breach, loss, and threat:
- Financial loss
Human error might seem small, but lacking attention has made firms lose millions of dollars annually. For instance, data recovery and operational downtime, which are mainly caused by data loss, can affect the business negatively. Also, other consequences, such as legal fines, intellectual property, and loss of revenue, might cause the company to file for bankruptcy.
- Reputational Damage
Trust and credibility, especially in business, take time to build and can be destroyed within seconds. For instance, research conducted by international audit firm Price Waterhouse Coopers discovered that 85% of its customers say they won't do business with a company if they are worried about its data practices. These include retail, finance, and healthcare customers.
- Legal Implications and Action
Whether big or small, organizations are bound to take all necessary steps to protect their customers' data; however, customers are free to take legal action when such data has been compromised, i.e., Facebook-Cambridge Analytica. The company was billed $1.3 billion for violating the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a European Union (EU) mandate designed to enforce information privacy.
However, companies are now turning to specialized backup solutions like FluentPro Backup to combat these rising threats, which provide automated, continuous backup and one-click recovery for project management systems.
"At FluentPro, we understand the critical importance of protecting project data," says Anton Kravsov, CEO at FluentPro. "Our Backup solution is designed to give project managers peace of mind, knowing their data is safe and can be quickly restored in the event of loss."
Hence, all you need to do is manage teams and projects effectively, as all information stored on FluentPro Backup is cloud-based with easy accessibility, scalability, and disaster recovery from anywhere in the world.
"FluentPro gives us security and comfort. We now know that if anything goes wrong, we have a clear path to restoring our data," says SOS Børnebyerne, the client of FluentPro.
Benefits of Using FluentPro Backup
- Full automation of backup
- Version control with continuous backup
- Quick & automated restoration of project versions
- Cloud-based system
- Reduction of risk associated with human error
- Reliable security of all project management data
"FluentPro Backup offers an efficient service and peace of mind. It's a product that does exactly what it is supposed to do with the minimum fuss!" says Cutter Group.
