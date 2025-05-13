Bactana Corp. to be Acquired by Kemin Industries, Positioning Innovative Health Technology Company for Global Growth

Acquisition to help Bactana to realize the full potential of its technology and accelerate market introduction

FARMINGTON, Conn., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bactana Corp., a research-driven biotechnology company developing groundbreaking advancements in anaerobic bacteria isolation and fermentation, today announced it has agreed to be acquired by Kemin Industries, Inc., a global ingredient manufacturer committed to sustainably transforming the quality of life for 80% of the world through its products and services.

"This acquisition aligns with Kemin's long-term vision to explore emerging technologies in intestinal health and further strengthen our position as an industry leader," said Kimberly Nelson, President of Kemin Nutrisurance.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Bactana, building on the foundation it established at Cornell University and its successful development within the UConn Technology Incubation Program (UConn TIP) over the past five years. The resources and support provided by UConn TIP in Farmington, CT, have been instrumental in advancing Bactana's pioneering research and preparing its innovative solutions for market launch.

"We are incredibly grateful to our employees, advisors, and shareholders for their continued support and confidence in our vision over the past six years," said John Kallassy, CEO of Bactana Corp. "This agreement, coupled with Kemin's global reach, will help us better position our technology for global application—particularly in the animal health sector—and improve the well-being of animals, and potentially people, around the world for years to come."

About Bactana Corp

Bactana is a development-stage company at the forefront of anaerobic fermentation and the isolation of postbiotic molecules produced by commensal bacteria in the microbiome. Financially backed by Connecticut Innovations, Bactana's proprietary technology is designed to support metabolic and intestinal health in companion animals, while also offering sustainable solutions to reduce antibiotic use and conserve natural resources in livestock production.

About Kemin Industries

Kemin Industries (http://www.kemin.com) is a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services. The company supplies over 500 specialty ingredients for human and animal health and nutrition, pet food, aquaculture, nutraceutical, food technologies, crop technologies, textile, biofuel, and animal vaccine industries. Established in 1961, Kemin is a privately held, family-owned-and-operated company with more than 3,000 global employees and operations in 90 countries, including manufacturing facilities in Belgium, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Italy, San Marino, Singapore, South Africa, and the United States.

