Bad Birdie Tees Up for Growth and Drives Communication with Centric PLM

Bad Birdie has experienced rapid growth since inception. The company outgrew its previous software used to primarily create tech packs, but with 300+ new stock keeping units (SKUs) per season, Megan Garrity, Production Manager, knew a new end-to-end solution was needed. Teams were juggling shared docs and spreadsheets season after season and eventually could not keep up with their growth. She says, "Managing all of the data and sending tech packs through email was not sustainable." Garrity also notes their current system requires manual input, downloads and emailed attachments.

Garrity interviewed over 10 different vendors, evaluating the platforms and functionality, with the selection panel asking numerous questions to determine fit for not just product development, but for other departments including customer experience and sales. The vendor field was narrowed to three, with Centric PLM ultimately coming out on top.

Having an innovative product lifecycle management (PLM) platform that is also configurable to grow with the business is essential these days. Garrity mentions, "As a growing SMB customer, one key factor we loved was the ability to integrate the other platforms that Centric Software has to offer." Bad Birdie's current strategy with Centric PLM is to connect the platform with their ERP system to streamline the workflow.

Transparency is a huge benefit for many brands today; being able to see approved colors and fabrics and pull up a season in one central location gives all teams access when they need it most. Garrity explains another much-anticipated function of Centric PLM. "Once we are fully up and running on the vendor platform, it should probably take out at least 80% of our emails; being able to cut down all the back-and-forth; to have all the communication be within Centric will be a huge relief." The team will only need to send one email to vendors directing them to the lab requests in the system. She continues, "We can see when the vendor checks it in, when they receive it and when they're working on it."

Garrity summarizes, "We fulfilled our goal which is to have end-to-end product management and improve internal communication as well as externally with our vendors to streamline workflows."

Chris Groves, CEO of Centric Software says, "We are honored that Bad Birdie selected us to fuel their growth. We look forward to partnering with them as they continue to expand their business."

Bad Birdie (badbirdiegolf.com)

Our products deliver on style, function and quality. We started our journey creating disruptive apparel with a vision to bring innovation to a space begging for inclusivity and style. We remain committed to pushing the boundary for what's possible by continually delivering inspiring apparel collections for men, women and youth who are taking the best game in the world to new heights.

Bad Birdie started as a side hustle out of our founder's apartment with a simple idea: golf apparel was boring. The side hustle started to become a real hustle, and golfers started to join our mission. We started selling nationally in pro shops, to retailers and did a deal on Shark Tank. We opened our first retail stores and signed our first pro athletes and high schools.

Our journey continues and is far from being done. We have a team of passionate golfers of all shot shapes and distances working together to make our vision of what golf can become a reality. Come join us. All we ask is two things: Be Yourself and Never (Ever) Lay Up.

