Badeloft Voted as One of the Best Freestanding Tubs by Better Homes and Gardens in 2024

Badeloft, a Luxury Bathroom Fixture Company, Announces Its Recognition by Better Homes and Gardens as Offering the Best Large Freestanding Bathtub of 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Badeloft, a leader in luxury bathroom solutions, is delighted to announce its feature in Better Homes and Gardens' recent roundup of The 14 Best Freestanding Tubs of 2024. The article, authored by Megan Boettcher, highlights the Badeloft Freestanding Bathtub for its exceptional size and design, recommending it as the top choice for those seeking a large, luxurious soaking experience.

With dimensions generous enough to accommodate users who typically have to bend their knees in standard tubs, the Badeloft model stands out not just for its size but also for its striking design options in matte or glossy black finishes. Designed for deep, comfortable soaks, this bathtub is noted for its capacity to hold 140 gallons, providing a spa-like experience for all users.

While the bathtub's elegant design and spacious dimensions are praised, potential buyers are advised of its substantial weight of 551 pounds, requiring professional installation. The tub's material, a robust stone resin, offers durability and a sleek finish, resembling natural stone while being straightforward to maintain.

Badeloft's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction stems from the unique background story of its founders—Cedric, Eric, and Tyler—three high school friends who reunited to transform the luxury bathroom fixture market. Founded in 2013, Badeloft USA has continuously provided high-quality products directly to consumers, ensuring affordability without compromising on luxury.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Better Homes and Gardens," said a spokesperson for Badeloft. "This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to combining style, comfort, and functionality to enhance the bathroom experiences of our customers."

Badeloft's products reflect a deep commitment to craftsmanship and design, influenced by the company's German heritage. As it continues to innovate and expand its offerings, Badeloft remains dedicated to elevating everyday experiences through exceptional bathroom fixtures.

For more information about Badeloft and its acclaimed products, please visit their website at https://www.badeloftusa.com/.

