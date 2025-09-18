BAE Networks Becomes Michigan's First MSP to Achieve CMMC Level 2 Compliance

As manufacturers across Michigan prepare to meet upcoming requirements, BAE Networks is positioned to serve as a trusted partner in guiding organizations through their own CMMC efforts. Post this

BAE pursued certification proactively, demonstrating its ability to implement the same standards it now helps clients achieve. The certificate was awarded as part of the initial audit, without a need for a follow-up, an indication of the company's expertise and dedication to CMMC.

The certification process required over a year of preparation, during which BAE implemented 110 security controls, produced more than 1,100 pages of documentation, and completed rigorous third-party audits and staff interviews. Auditors commended BAE's commitment to exceeding standards, noting the depth and thoroughness of its compliance efforts.

"We've invested early to demonstrate that security, process, and excellence are at the core of everything we do. We don't just do the minimum to get by – we achieve higher on every front," says Ryan Baetens, President of BAE Networks. "I'm incredibly proud of our team for embracing this challenge and setting a new benchmark for MSPs in Michigan."

Founded in 2014, BAE Networks has grown steadily through client referrals by providing Michigan's small and mid-sized businesses with affordable, scalable IT solutions and top-tier customer service. Offering services from cybersecurity and compliance to cabling and access control, BAE Networks serves as a turn-key technology partner, helping organizations strengthen security, modernize operations, and prepare for impending compliance requirements.

