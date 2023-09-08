Bagmasters kicks off the start of the fall season with up to 54% off mugs

Bagmasters announced one of their biggest promotions of the year, offering up to 54% off all coffee mugs on the website.

CORONA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bagmasters announced one of their biggest promotions of the year, offering up to 54% off all coffee mugs on the website. With this promotion, businesses and individuals can order custom-branded coffee mugs with their logo or creative design- for a fraction of the price.

Branded coffee mugs are a high-end promotional product great for professional settings. They can be used as gifts, giveaways, raffle items, or to add a branded touch to the breakroom. This promotional product company also works with individuals who are placing orders for family reunions, parties, or special occasions.

Bagmasters' Impressive Coffee Mug Collection

Bagmasters has one of the largest collections of promotional drinkware options available online, with over 120 different coffee mugs to choose from.

Their collection of coffee mugs also includes:

21 different colors

16 name brands

Four different types of decoration methods

With this promotion, companies can get ahead of their holiday shopping and lock in their favorite coffee mugs or tumblers for their clients, employees, or prospects. This promotional product company also offers free art proofs, samples, and artwork assistance for all orders.

Bagmaster is committed to providing superior customer service to all clients. They have quick turnaround times, on-time delivery, and one-on-one personal service for every client they work with.

All coffee mugs and promotional products are decorated in-house. This promotional product company is a leader in the industry, investing in the newest tech every year to guarantee its commitment to quality and staying ahead of the latest decorating trends and methods.

The current promotion applies to all the mugs on their website, including popular name brands like Corkcicle, Arctic Zone, Hydroflask, and MiiR. The pricing for the current promotion also includes a one-color, one-location imprint.

This coffee mug promotion is set to run from Aug. 28, 2023, until Sept. 22, 2023. The offer cannot be combined with sale items or other offers. Minimum quantities and lead time will vary.

Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-843-2247 if they have questions about the current promotion or need assistance placing an order.

About Bagmasters

Bagmasters is a direct promotional products manufacturer based in Corona, California. We are committed to providing high-quality promotional solutions and superior customer service. Customers that work with us can save anywhere from 20-40% off their purchase of personalized promotional items. We work with multiple Fortune 500 companies, non-profit & trade associations, and individuals who need high-quality custom products at an affordable rate.

Media Contact

Michael Webb, Bagmasters, 1 951-280-2400, [email protected], https://www.bagmasters.com/

SOURCE Bagmasters