Bagmasters Launches an Exclusive Fall Sale on Custom Boat Totes

"We're thrilled to offer up to 54% off our custom boat totes this fall. These high-quality totes are perfect for elevating any brand with style and durability at an unbeatable price." Post this

Bagmaster's High-End Custom Boat Tote Collection:

Bagmasters has over 49 different custom boat totes to choose from. Their collection also includes:

18 different colors

6 different materials

Four different decoration methods

Bagmaster's Top Sellers:

Most custom boat totes include a one-color, one-location imprint in the price. This fall sale allows companies to elevate their fall marketing campaigns and impress their clients with high-end giveaways and gifts at a fraction of the price.

Bagmaster is committed to providing superior customer service to all clients. They offer quick turnaround times, on-time delivery, and one-on-one personal service for every client. Customers get free art proofs, samples, and artwork assistance for all orders.

All boat totes are decorated in-house at their facility in Corona, California. This promotional product company is a leader in the industry, investing in the newest tech every year to guarantee its commitment to quality and staying ahead of the latest decorating trends and methods.

This custom boat tote promotion is set to run from Aug. 28, 2024, until Sept. 22, 2024. The offer cannot be combined with sale items or other offers. Minimum quantities and lead time will vary.

Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-843-2247 if they have questions about the current promotion or need assistance placing an order.

About Bagmasters:

Bagmasters is a direct promotional products manufacturer based in Corona, California. We are committed to providing high-quality promotional solutions and superior customer service. Customers who work with us can save 20-40% off their purchase of personalized promotional items. We work with multiple Fortune 500 companies, non-profit and trade associations, and individuals who need high-quality custom products at an affordable rate.

Media Contact

Michael Webb, CEO, Bagmasters, 1 951-280-2400, [email protected], https://www.bagmasters.com/

SOURCE Bagmasters