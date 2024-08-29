Bagmasters Launches an Exclusive Fall Sale on Custom Boat Totes

Bagmasters launches a new fall sale offering up to 54% off all custom boat tote bags on the website. With this promotion, businesses and individuals can add their logo or branding to a high-quality custom boat tote.
Custom boat tote bags are made with high-quality and durable cotton. They're an elevated fall essential and the perfect alternative to grocery totes and cinch bags. This high-quality promotional product is perfect for events, corporate gifting, giveaways, and raffles. Bagmasters also offers a range of high-quality decoration methods, including silk screen, heat transfer, and embroidery.
Bagmaster's High-End Custom Boat Tote Collection:
Bagmasters has over 49 different custom boat totes to choose from. Their collection also includes:
- 18 different colors
- 6 different materials
- Four different decoration methods
Bagmaster's Top Sellers:
- Heavy Cotton Canvas Boat Tote
- Regatta Tote Bag
- Basic Boat Tote
- Custom Printed Two Tone Self Fabric Shoulder Handle Boat Bag
- Medium Cotton Cruise Ship Tote
Most custom boat totes include a one-color, one-location imprint in the price. This fall sale allows companies to elevate their fall marketing campaigns and impress their clients with high-end giveaways and gifts at a fraction of the price.
Bagmaster is committed to providing superior customer service to all clients. They offer quick turnaround times, on-time delivery, and one-on-one personal service for every client. Customers get free art proofs, samples, and artwork assistance for all orders.
All boat totes are decorated in-house at their facility in Corona, California. This promotional product company is a leader in the industry, investing in the newest tech every year to guarantee its commitment to quality and staying ahead of the latest decorating trends and methods.
This custom boat tote promotion is set to run from Aug. 28, 2024, until Sept. 22, 2024. The offer cannot be combined with sale items or other offers. Minimum quantities and lead time will vary.
Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-843-2247 if they have questions about the current promotion or need assistance placing an order.
About Bagmasters:
Bagmasters is a direct promotional products manufacturer based in Corona, California. We are committed to providing high-quality promotional solutions and superior customer service. Customers who work with us can save 20-40% off their purchase of personalized promotional items. We work with multiple Fortune 500 companies, non-profit and trade associations, and individuals who need high-quality custom products at an affordable rate.
Media Contact
Michael Webb, CEO, Bagmasters, 1 951-280-2400, [email protected], https://www.bagmasters.com/
SOURCE Bagmasters
