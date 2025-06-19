Bagmasters offers up to 61%-off over 100+ promotional products

Bagmasters launches a new summer sale offering up to 61%-off on over 100+ promotional products. With this unprecedented offer, businesses, event planners, and individuals can add their branding to high-quality products for a fraction of the cost.

CORONA, Calif., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bagmasters launches a new summer sale offering up to 61%-off on over 100+ promotional products. With this unprecedented offer, businesses, event planners, and individuals can add their branding to high-quality products for a fraction of the cost.

Bagmasters has over 5,000+ different promotional products available online. From everyday basics to high-end corporate gifts, there are countless items to choose from. Bagmasters also offers a variety of high-quality decoration methods, so you can fully customize your order to complement your branding or marketing messaging.

Most products included in the summer sale come with a one-color, one-location imprint included in the price. If you want to get creative, you can also explore alternative decoration methods or add more colors for an additional set-up fee.

Bagmaster is committed to providing superior customer service to all clients. They have quick turnaround times, on-time delivery, and one-on-one personal service for every client they work with. Customers also get free art proofs, samples, and free artwork assistance for all orders. All promotional products on their website are also decorated in-house at their facility in Corona, California. Their attention to quality is unmatched, and guarantees you will achieve a crisp, clean imprint.

This sale is set to run from June 2nd, 2025 to August 3rd, 2025. The offer cannot be combined with sale items or other offers. Minimum quantities and lead time will vary.

Customers are encouraged to call 1-800-843-2247 if they have questions about the current promotion or need assistance placing an order.

About Bagmasters

Bagmasters is a direct promotional products manufacturer based in Corona, California. We are committed to providing high-quality promotional solutions and superior customer service. Customers that work with us can save anywhere from 20-40% off their purchase of personalized promotional items. We work with multiple Fortune 500 companies, non-profit & trade associations, and individuals who need high-quality custom products at an affordable rate.

