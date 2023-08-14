Bags for Kids: Closet Factory Launches Nationwide Initiative to Help Underserved Children through Non-profit Closet Factory Cares

Everyone deserves a place to put their stuff, says leader in organizational storage systems.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Closet Factory Cares, the non-profit of organizational storage system leader Closet Factory, is launching its first signature initiative, Bags for Kids. This program will help Closet Factory Cares achieve its goal of helping children in need feel valued and loved by providing high-quality bags for children in need to carry the items most precious to them.
"Everyone deserves a place to put their stuff," said Kathryn LaBarbera, chief operating officer of Closet Factory. "When we recognized the need, we knew that our company -- together with our clients and the community -- could do something about it. Closet Factory is honored to be involved with helping make a difference in the lives of children across the country."
Among those children Closet Factory Cares will serve are those in the foster care system. More than 376,000 children in the U.S. were in the foster care system, according to the most recent numbers available from KIDS COUNT Data Center, an initiative of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. With many of these children needing to live outside the home, and foster homes in short supply, children are often shuffled between places to live. Moves happen often and many times, with little warning – and all the children are given to carry their belongings is a plastic trash bag.
"We knew we had to do something," LaBarbera said. "Our franchise owners came together and said they wanted to change this. So now, Bags for Kids is a signature program of Closet Factory Cares, a program we intend to operate for years to come to improve the experience for children in the system. Let's use the trash bags for trash, and give kids in need some respect and love."
At participating Closet Factory locations across the country, each new project a client starts generates a bag to be donated to a child in need. When clients receive a storage system designed just for their home, a child in need will receive a new, high-quality duffel bag that also doubles as a backpack. These bags are collected and then donated to a non-profit that serves children in the area near that Closet Factory location, allowing Closet Factory Cares to lead large-scale giving on a local level.
"Closet Factory products are made locally, in the areas where our customers live, so the designers, manufacturers, installers and more are residents, too," LaBarbera said. "We are your friends and neighbors and believe in building stronger communities together."
ABOUT CLOSET FACTORY
Closet Factory is a national leader in custom-designed organizational solutions. On February 9, 1983, Closet Factory opened its first location in California to provide custom closets, offices, entertainment centers, garage systems, pantries, bookshelves, and more that are custom-designed to meet the specific needs of the client. The family-owned company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has franchise locations throughout the U.S. In recognition of the company's 40th anniversary in 2023, the company launched Closet Factory Cares to help children in need feel loved and valued.
