Bags for Kids: Closet Factory Launches Nationwide Initiative to Help Underserved Children through Non-profit Closet Factory Cares

Among those children Closet Factory Cares will serve are those in the foster care system. More than 376,000 children in the U.S. were in the foster care system, according to the most recent numbers available from KIDS COUNT Data Center, an initiative of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. With many of these children needing to live outside the home, and foster homes in short supply, children are often shuffled between places to live. Moves happen often and many times, with little warning – and all the children are given to carry their belongings is a plastic trash bag.

"We knew we had to do something," LaBarbera said. "Our franchise owners came together and said they wanted to change this. So now, Bags for Kids is a signature program of Closet Factory Cares, a program we intend to operate for years to come to improve the experience for children in the system. Let's use the trash bags for trash, and give kids in need some respect and love."

At participating Closet Factory locations across the country, each new project a client starts generates a bag to be donated to a child in need. When clients receive a storage system designed just for their home, a child in need will receive a new, high-quality duffel bag that also doubles as a backpack. These bags are collected and then donated to a non-profit that serves children in the area near that Closet Factory location, allowing Closet Factory Cares to lead large-scale giving on a local level.

"Closet Factory products are made locally, in the areas where our customers live, so the designers, manufacturers, installers and more are residents, too," LaBarbera said. "We are your friends and neighbors and believe in building stronger communities together."

