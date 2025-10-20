BagzDepot Expands Product Line with Custom Apparel, Hats, and Bags

BagzDepot, a leading U.S. supplier of wholesale promotional products, is expanding beyond bags with the launch of custom apparel and headwear — giving businesses, brands, and event organizers a one-stop solution for high-quality, fully branded merchandise. This new offering makes it easier than ever to create cohesive, impactful promotions that stand out.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BagzDepot, one of America's leading suppliers of wholesale promotional products, has announced the expansion of its product offerings beyond bags to now include custom apparel and headwear. This strategic move positions BagzDepot as a one-stop solution for businesses, event organizers, and organizations seeking high-quality branded merchandise that helps their message stand out.
For nearly a decade, BagzDepot has been trusted by thousands of companies nationwide for its premium-quality custom printed bags and apparel. With the introduction of custom-printed and embroidered t-shirts, hoodies, polos, and hats, customers can now create a cohesive branded look across a full range of merchandise — all from a single reliable source.
"Expanding into apparel and headwear was a natural evolution for us," said a spokesperson for BagzDepot. "Our clients are always looking for ways to make their brand more visible and memorable. By offering bags, apparel, and hats together — with the same quality standards, competitive pricing, and fast turnaround times — we're giving them a powerful marketing toolkit."
BagzDepot's customization services include professional screen printing and embroidery, ensuring logos, artwork, and messages are displayed with precision and durability. The company's team also offers design support and unlimited mockup revisions to help clients bring their branding visions to life with confidence.
The new apparel and headwear line is ideal for a wide range of uses, including:
- Corporate events, employee uniforms, and client giveaways
- Trade shows, expos, and promotional campaigns
- Schools, churches, and nonprofit fundraisers
- Retail merchandise and e-commerce resale opportunities
With warehouses in California and Georgia, BagzDepot provides fast shipping nationwide and offers wholesale pricing for bulk orders. Minimums start as low as 24 pieces for custom printing, making it accessible for small businesses as well as large-scale orders.
To explore the full line of bulk branded merchandise and request a free quote, visit www.BagzDepot.com.
About BagzDepot
Founded in 2015, BagzDepot is a U.S.-based wholesale supplier specializing in high-quality customizable bags, apparel, and promotional merchandise. With a commitment to eco-friendly materials, competitive pricing, and exceptional customer service, BagzDepot has become a trusted partner to over 200,000 businesses, schools, and organizations nationwide.
