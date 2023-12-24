Bail Bonds Now Urges Caution During Holidays as DUI Arrests Surge in Florida

Bail Bonds Now Urges Caution as DUI Arrests Surge in Florida During the Holidays, Offering 24/7 Support for Those Facing Legal Consequences.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bail Bonds Now, a leading bail bonds company in Florida, is taking a proactive stance in promoting responsible choices and urging caution against the surge in DUI/DWI incidents during this holiday season.

Law enforcement consistently reports a notable increase in DUI/DWI-related accidents and arrests during the holidays. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), New Year's Eve experiences an average of 54 people killed in alcohol-related crashes, a stark contrast to the 36 fatalities on any other day. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) highlights that between Christmas and New Year's Eve, 40% of accident-related fatalities involve drunk drivers, reflecting a 12% increase compared to other weeks in December.

Bail Bonds Now stresses the importance of responsible drinking and the necessity for designated drivers during holiday festivities. With the most common time for DUI/DWI arrests between 10 PM and 3 AM, individuals are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, arrange for designated drivers, or explore alternative transportation options.

For individuals facing DUI/DWI charges, Bail Bonds Now is available 24/7, including holidays, to provide timely assistance. The company's professional and courteous staff can promptly help secure bonds and guide individuals through the legal process. Recognizing the paramount importance of a robust defense, Bail Bonds Now urgently calls upon those arrested to contact them for immediate support.

