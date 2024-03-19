Bainbridge Market Commons Named Best Washington/Baltimore Low-Rise Apartment Community

"Competition for these awards is always strong, so it is very gratifying and speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of our team in designing, building, and managing a first-class asset." - Greg Cavanaugh, SVP of Development (Mid-Atlantic) at The Bainbridge Companies LLC Post this

"Competition for these awards is always strong, so it is very gratifying and speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of our team in designing, building, and managing a first-class asset," said Greg Cavanaugh, Senior Vice President of Development for the Mid-Atlantic at The Bainbridge Companies LLC. "We have been elated with the Frederick community's response to the property, and are honored to receive this recognition from such a respected industry research firm."

Located at 550 Stanton St. in Frederick, Maryland, the 344-unit apartment community offers a combination of best-in-class amenities, walkability to some of Frederick's top shopping and dining offerings, and close proximity to Frederick's historic downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center; co-working spaces and private work/study pods; a dog park with agility course equipment; a resort saltwater pool with cabanas; lounge seating and a large sundeck; a courtyard and outdoor summer kitchen with grills, outdoor TVs and a fire pit; a resident clubhouse with a game room, indoor fireplace, and spaces for entertaining; and electronic vehicle charging stations. Apartment homes feature smart thermostats; keyless entries; stainless steel appliances; quartz countertops; LED light fixtures; plank flooring in kitchen and living areas; full-sized washers and dryers; spacious walk-in closets with shelving; and private patios and balconies.

For more information, please visit https://bainbridgecompanies.com/communities/bainbridge-market-commons/.

About The Bainbridge Companies LLC

The Bainbridge Companies LLC (Bainbridge) is a multi-family real estate company that has developed and acquired more than 43,000 rental homes representing more than $8 billion in transactions since its inception in 1997. With over 650 associates nationally, Bainbridge engages in every step of the real estate process: from development and construction, acquisition, and disposition, to asset management and property management of multifamily real estate. Bainbridge is headquartered in Wellington, Fla., and has offices in Atlanta; Austin; Charlotte; Washington, D.C.; Dallas; Orlando; Raleigh; and Tampa. Learn more about Bainbridge at http://www.bainbridgecompanies.com.

