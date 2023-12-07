Baja California Rises to Top of Gastronomic Ranking with Four Restaurants Placing Among Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants List for 2023

Home to 70% of Mexico's wine production, 20% of craft beer production in Mexico and a thriving urban gastronomy movement with 103 food trucks and 24 gastro patios, Baja California offers the culinary traveler a chance to explore incredible flavors in both casual and formal dining environments. Post this

"We are honored to see the incredible talent of Chefs Castro, Aldaco, Villanueva, Plascencia, Torres, and Alvarado leading the ranking of Latin America's most lauded restaurants in 2023. The region of Baja California is abundant in natural resources – from the sea, our farmland and vineyards – which are magically transformed by the culinary genius of these incredible chefs and their teams. We consider their progress and international recognition a testament to the welcoming nature of the region, where our guests will be surprised with each bite and impressed with each sip," said Miguel Aguíñiga Rodríguez, Secretary of Tourism for the State of Baja California.

This year's 50 Best Restaurants ranking featured restaurants in 23 cities across Latin America. Baja California's stronghold hailed from the wine-producing Valle of Guadalupe as well as the sea-side hot spot of Ensenada, establishing the destinations as "must-visits" for unparalleled dining experiences.

No.5 Fauna, Valle de Guadalupe | faunarestaurante.mx | @faunarestaurante

Joining the top five after winning the Highest New Entry Award 2022, Fauna was named The Best Restaurant in Mexico 2023. The project is led by husband-and-wife chef team of David Castro Hussong and Maribel Aldaco who was crowned Latin America's Best Pastry Chef 2023. According to the selection panel, "Surrounded by astonishing scenery, the couple creates daily changing experimental menus using exclusively seasonal and local ingredients." Aldaco's pastries won the heart of Latin America for their playful balance and loving inspiration from her childhood.

No.19 Villa Torél, Ensenada | villatorel.com | @villatorelmx

Chef Alfredo Villanueva established Villa Torél in 2019. According to the awards jury, "It is a restaurant with no fine dining pretentions, instead focusing on a short, well-thought-out meal served in a wonderful setting, with the utmost respect for the producers and surrounding Valle de Guadalupe food projects."

No. 53 Animalón, Valle de Guadalupe | animalonbaja.com | @animalonbaja

Owned by Chef Javier Plascencia and led by Executive Chef Oscar Torres, this spectacular property is built around a 200-year-old oak tree. Originally from East Los Angeles, Chef Torres joined the Animalón family in 2018 following prior experience working under world renowned chefs in Michelin-starred restaurants.

No. 54 Lunario, Valle de Guadalupe | restaurantelunario.com | @lunario.restaurante

This restaurant has the talented Chef Sheyla Alvarado at the helm, who at 30 years of age is considered one of the region's rising stars. All the vegetables, dairy and some protein come from the sister project Finca La Carrodilla, an organically certified farm.

A state globally considered among the most impressive culinary destinations in recent years, Baja California now attributes 21.5% of total tourism to its exciting food and beverage offerings. Home to 70% of Mexico's wine production, 20% of craft beer production in Mexico, as well as a thriving urban gastronomy movement with 103 food trucks and 24 gastro patios, Baja California offers the culinary traveler a chance to explore incredible flavors in both casual and formal dining environments.

Travelers tempted to visit Baja California to dine at its awarded restaurants, as well as to enjoy its numerous wine-tasting experiences, culinary exhibitions and events can learn more about offerings in the destination at https://bajacalifornia.travel/.

About Baja California

The State of Baja California occupies the northern half of the Baja California peninsula, providing some of Mexico's most dramatic sea and landscapes in seven tourist destinations, including its capital, Mexicali, along with Tijuana, Ensenada, San Felipe, Rosarito, San Quintin and Tecate. From remote deserts and beaches to lush forests, the region is known for an array of outdoor activities, including spectacular camping, hiking, world-class surfing, sailing, deep sea fishing, and more. Baja California is also home to a growing culinary movement, with world-class restaurants and chefs, along with wineries and craft breweries that produce 70 percent of wine and 20 percent of craft beer annually in Mexico.

Exceptional hospitality and wellness-fused accommodations can be experienced at globally recognized resorts including Rancho La Puerta, a Mexicali-based fitness and spa retreat boasting unmatched views of the sacred Mt. Kuchumaa, as well as Montevalle Resort, a luxury all-inclusive, adults-only resort focusing on holistic therapies and innovative treatments. In 2024, Banyan Tree Group will welcome its first spa & wellness resort and winery in the region with Banyan Tree Veya Valle de Guadalupe. For more information on Baja California, please visit www.bajacalifornia.travel.

