Bajeed Pattan Joins Forbes Technology Council as Innovation Leader

ST. LOUIS, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bajeed Pattan, Chief Technology Officer at Datasoft Global and a serial technology innovator has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an exclusive, invitation-only community for senior-level technology executives recognized for their innovation, impact, and leadership.

Bajeed was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, including a track record of successfully driving multimillion-dollar technology programs, leading innovation on AI-powered platforms, and holding multiple U.S. technology patents.

As a Council member, Bajeed will gain access to a curated executive network of respected technology leaders, collaborate in private forums, and contribute expert insights through articles and panels published on Forbes.com.

"Joining Forbes Technology Council is a powerful opportunity to share my experiences in AI innovation, digital transformation, and global technology leadership," said Pattan. "I look forward to contributing ideas that help shape the future of software, education, and enterprise strategy while learning from other exceptional members of this community."

Pattan currently serves as CTO of Datasoft Global, where he leads product and engineering initiatives, including Bar Exam Simplified, a patented AI-driven education platform. He brings more than two decades of cross-industry leadership experience from companies such as Charter Communications, Edward Jones, AT&T, and Wipro.

Through his membership in the Forbes Technology Council, Bajeed will further expand his influence at the intersection of AI, executive leadership, and innovation strategy, supporting his mission to build technology that transforms industries and empowers people.

