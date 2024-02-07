Baked Milk Oral Immunotherapy Found to be Effective Treatment for Cow's Milk Allergy

92% of participants tolerated approximately 2g doses of baked milk after completing the year two oral food challenges. Post this

Researchers performed a phase II double-blind, placebo-controlled trial comparing BMOIT to a placebo over a 12-month period. After the year one oral food challenges, the study was unblinded, and the placebo group crossed over to active therapy while the active baked milk group continued to receive 2000mg of BMOIT for an additional 12 months. After two years, participants underwent additional oral food challenges to baked and unheated milk.

The results showed that 24 out of 30 randomized patients completed the year two oral food challenges. 92% of participants tolerated approximately 2g doses of baked milk (BM) and 79% of participants tolerated the maximum cumulative dose of 4g, with no difference between those on BMOIT for 12 or 24 months. The group who received BM for 24 months tolerated a higher median dose of unheated milk compared to the initial placebo group who received only 12 months of BMOIT, and longer duration of treatment appears to increase the efficacy. During year 2 of the trial, there were symptoms with 12% of BM doses, 98% of which were mild with no severe reactions. The most common symptoms were oropharyngeal and gastrointestinal.

Cow's milk allergy is among the most common food allergies in young children, and with no currently known treatment options, this research provides valuable evidence for potential treatment paths in the future.

