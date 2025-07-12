Baker Electric and Partners Energize Oceanside with Sustainable Power at Frontwave Arena

"Together with DSD, Mayfield Renewables, and the Frontwave team, we've delivered more than just renewable infrastructure. We've created an energy-smart venue that will benefit the community for years to come." - Scott Williams, Executive Vice President, Baker Electric Post this

"This project is a powerful example of what happens when the right partners come together under a shared vision," said Scott Williams, Executive Vice President at Baker Electric. "Together with DSD, Mayfield Renewables, and the Frontwave team, we've delivered more than just renewable infrastructure. We've created an energy-smart venue that will benefit the community for years to come."

Frontwave Arena, home to the San Diego Sockers and NBA G League's San Diego Clippers, was designed not just as a world-class entertainment venue, but also as a beacon of sustainability. With water conservation, waste reduction, and emission-reducing infrastructure built into its foundation, the arena sets a new benchmark for environmentally responsible development in California.

"From the beginning, our mission was to create a best-in-class venue that fosters community and environmental stewardship," said Josh Elias, CEO and Cofounder of Frontwave Arena. "With Baker Electric and DSD's support, we've realized that vision in a way that will inspire others."

This high-impact project is part of Baker Electric's broader mission to deliver integrated energy solutions that advance economic and environmental outcomes across California and beyond. As a member of DSD's Developer Network, Baker Electric brought deep commercial-industrial EPC experience and local expertise to the design and installation phases. DSD will manage the long-term ownership and operation of the systems, and Mayfield Renewables contributed specialized engineering expertise to help bring the project to life.

"We're incredibly proud to have been part of this transformative project," added Katherine Lillydahl, Senior Account Executive at DSD. "It's a win for the region, for the environment, and for the thousands of patrons who will visit the arena each year."

About Baker Electric:

Baker Electric is a leading full-service electrical contractor and renewable energy solutions provider based in Escondido, California. Since 1938, Baker has built a reputation for excellence, delivering high-performance electrical construction, solar energy, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure, and service solutions across commercial, industrial, and infrastructure markets throughout Southern California.

Powered by our "One Baker" philosophy, we operate as a unified team with deep cross-sector expertise, delivering integrated solutions that support the complex needs of large-scale projects. From utility-scale energy systems to mission-critical infrastructure, Baker is trusted by top developers, contractors, and institutions for our commitment to quality, safety, and innovation.

To learn more, visit www.baker-electric.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About DSD Renewables:

DSD Renewables (DSD) is a renewable energy solutions platform enabling a more sustainable future by deploying and operating renewable energy solutions, making solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure more accessible to commercial, industrial, and municipal partners. With in-house expertise, a broad scope of capabilities, and the proprietary DSD Connect Platform, our team provides resources to industry partners and customers across the US, accelerating the deployment and scale of renewable energy to meet aggressive sustainability and net-zero goals. To learn more, visit DSDRenewables.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Michael Garro, Baker Electric, 1 760-745-2001, [email protected], https://www.baker-electric.com/

