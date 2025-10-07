Baker Electric Expands AV Integration Capabilities with Acquisition of Audio Associates

Baker Electric has strengthened its position as a leader in integrated electrical and technology solutions with the acquisition of Audio Associates, a San Diego-based AV contractor. The partnership merges Baker's 85 years of electrical expertise with four decades of custom AV integration, expanding its capabilities in enterprise-grade systems, digital signage, and advanced conferencing technologies to deliver seamless, multi-trade solutions across healthcare, education, commercial, and government sectors.
ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker Electric, Southern California's leader in full-service electrical construction and renewable energy solutions, announced the acquisition of Audio Associates, a premier San Diego-based Audio Visual (AV) contractor. This strategic move enhances Baker Electric's Systems Technology Group, bringing more than 85 years of electrical excellence together with over four decades of custom AV integration expertise.
Audio Associates now powers Baker Electric's expanded offerings in enterprise-grade AV systems, acoustic modeling, digital signage, conferencing technologies, paging and intercom systems, and comprehensive low-voltage infrastructure. Clients across healthcare, education, commercial, hospitality, entertainment, and government sectors will benefit from a unified, multi-trade partner delivering seamless AV and electrical solutions.
"We are thrilled to welcome the Audio Associates team into the Baker family," said Ted Baker, CEO of Baker Electric. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to provide best-in-class, fully integrated solutions. By combining Baker's proven electrical expertise with Audio Associates' AV capabilities, we are creating a powerful partner for clients tackling today's most complex and mission-critical projects."
With a strong track record of delivering large-scale, high-performance installations—ranging from hospitals and universities to airports, sports arenas, and civic centers—Baker Electric and Audio Associates together are positioned as a trusted, 100% employee-owned partner invested in client success.
For more information, visit www.baker-electric.com/av
Media Contact
Michael Garro, Baker Electric, 1 760.745.2001, [email protected], baker-electric.com
SOURCE Baker Electric
