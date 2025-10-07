Baker Electric Expands AV Integration Capabilities with Acquisition of Audio Associates

Baker Electric has strengthened its position as a leader in integrated electrical and technology solutions with the acquisition of Audio Associates, a San Diego-based AV contractor. The partnership merges Baker's 85 years of electrical expertise with four decades of custom AV integration, expanding its capabilities in enterprise-grade systems, digital signage, and advanced conferencing technologies to deliver seamless, multi-trade solutions across healthcare, education, commercial, and government sectors.

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker Electric, Southern California's leader in full-service electrical construction and renewable energy solutions, announced the acquisition of Audio Associates, a premier San Diego-based Audio Visual (AV) contractor. This strategic move enhances Baker Electric's Systems Technology Group, bringing more than 85 years of electrical excellence together with over four decades of custom AV integration expertise.