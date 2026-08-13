Baker Electric Named Best Electrician Company in San Diego Magazine's Best of San Diego 2026 Readers' Picks

"This recognition means so much because it comes from the San Diego community we've proudly served for generations," said Michael Garro, Sr. Marketing Manager at Baker Electric. "One Baker brings together broad expertise, one standard of excellence and a focus on long-term results." Post this

Baker's integrated approach brings together specialized expertise across markets including commercial, public and private works, federal and military, healthcare, transportation, education, mission critical, life sciences, hospitality, sports and entertainment, renewables, and parking infrastructure.

That depth allows project teams to work with a single, experienced partner capable of coordinating multiple scopes, reducing handoffs and helping solve complex project challenges with greater consistency.

From high-profile commercial developments and healthcare facilities to transportation infrastructure, renewable energy systems and technically demanding mission-critical environments, Baker's teams combine field expertise, project management, engineering, technology and specialized construction capabilities to support projects of varying scale and complexity.

The Best Electrician Company recognition reinforces Baker Electric's commitment to being more than a subcontractor. It reflects the company's continued focus on serving as a trusted, collaborative partner to general contractors, owners and project teams throughout San Diego.

One Partner. Fully Integrated Delivery. Long-Term Results.

About Baker Electric

Founded in 1938, Baker Electric delivers electrical and energy solutions for complex projects throughout the region and beyond. Through its integrated teams, technical expertise and commitment to safety, quality and collaboration, Baker supports customers across a diverse range of industries and project types.

For more information, visit baker-electric.com.

Media Contact

Michael Garro, Baker Electric, 1 (760)-745-2001, [email protected], baker-electric.com

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SOURCE Baker Electric