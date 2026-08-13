Baker Electric Named Best Electrician Company in San Diego Magazine's Best of San Diego 2026 Readers' Picks

Recognition highlights Baker Electric's integrated, multi-discipline approach to serving general contractors, owners and communities throughout San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker Electric has been named Best Electrician Company in the San Diego Magazine's Best of San Diego 2026 Readers' Picks, recognizing the company's long-standing presence, technical expertise and commitment to delivering complex electrical and energy projects throughout the region.
For more than 85 years, Baker Electric has helped power many of San Diego's most recognizable projects and industries. Today, the company brings together a broad range of electrical, energy and construction capabilities under one organization, giving general contractors and owners a partner that can support projects from early planning and coordination through construction, energization and long-term service.
Baker's integrated approach brings together specialized expertise across markets including commercial, public and private works, federal and military, healthcare, transportation, education, mission critical, life sciences, hospitality, sports and entertainment, renewables, and parking infrastructure.
That depth allows project teams to work with a single, experienced partner capable of coordinating multiple scopes, reducing handoffs and helping solve complex project challenges with greater consistency.
From high-profile commercial developments and healthcare facilities to transportation infrastructure, renewable energy systems and technically demanding mission-critical environments, Baker's teams combine field expertise, project management, engineering, technology and specialized construction capabilities to support projects of varying scale and complexity.
The Best Electrician Company recognition reinforces Baker Electric's commitment to being more than a subcontractor. It reflects the company's continued focus on serving as a trusted, collaborative partner to general contractors, owners and project teams throughout San Diego.
One Partner. Fully Integrated Delivery. Long-Term Results.
About Baker Electric
Founded in 1938, Baker Electric delivers electrical and energy solutions for complex projects throughout the region and beyond. Through its integrated teams, technical expertise and commitment to safety, quality and collaboration, Baker supports customers across a diverse range of industries and project types.
For more information, visit baker-electric.com.
Media Contact
Michael Garro, Baker Electric, 1 (760)-745-2001, [email protected], baker-electric.com
SOURCE Baker Electric
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