Baker Electric's "One Baker" Model Sets New Standard for Large Scale Electrical Construction

"When they choose Baker, they get one accountable partner that can power a stadium, a hospital, a life science campus, or a utility-scale energy facility with the same level of discipline, safety, and care." — Ted Baker, President & CEO, Baker Electric Post this

"As One Baker, we bring a unified team to some of the most demanding projects in the region," said Ted Baker, President and CEO of Baker Electric. "Owners and general contractors can grow tired of managing handoffs between multiple electrical and low voltage vendors. When they choose Baker, they get one accountable partner that can power a stadium, a hospital, a life science campus, or a utility scale energy facility with the same level of discipline, safety, and care."

Projects like Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego showcase Baker's multi trade strength on large public facilities that will serve fans, teams, and the surrounding community for decades. At Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, Baker's teams helped deliver a cutting-edge arena that blends high performance power, lighting, and systems technology with ambitious sustainability goals. In the federal and military sector, facilities such as the Navy V 22 Hangar at Naval Base Coronado demonstrate Baker's ability to execute within highly regulated, mission critical environments.

In the energy sector, utility scale solar and battery energy storage projects, including large solar fields and multi hour storage facilities, illustrate how Baker is helping utilities and communities move toward a cleaner and more resilient grid. Life science and healthcare projects, like advanced lab and medical office buildouts, highlight Baker's expertise in environments where reliability, precision, and future ready infrastructure are essential to patient care and scientific discovery.

"Our One Baker approach means that when a client hires us, they are not just getting an electrical contractor, they are getting a coordinated network of specialists who know how to build together," said Scott Williams, Executive Vice President at Baker Electric. "On a single project we may have our Construction group managing core power, Systems Technology delivering low voltage and AV, Renewables integrating solar and storage, and Service standing up long term support. The client experiences one team, one playbook, and one standard of excellence. That is a competitive advantage for them and a growth engine for us."

As a 100 percent employee-owned company, every Baker Electric team member is an owner. That ownership mindset, combined with a safety-first culture, drives consistent execution and disciplined risk management across all job sites. The result is streamlined project delivery, fewer change orders, reduced coordination conflicts, and better lifecycle value for owners, developers, and public agencies.

Serving Critical Verticals With Integrated Solutions

Baker Electric's One Baker model brings integrated solutions to a wide range of markets, including:

Public works and civic infrastructure

Private commercial development and corporate campuses

Federal and military facilities

Healthcare and medical office

Transportation and mobility infrastructure

Education and higher education

Life sciences and biotechnology

Hospitality, gaming, and entertainment

Renewables, parking structures, and mixed use developments

Within these verticals, Baker supports clients from early budgeting and design assist through construction, energization, and long-term service, maintaining a single standard of safety, quality, and communication across all operational groups.

"Owners want fewer phone calls and fewer surprises," added Williams. "They want a partner that understands their portfolio, their schedule pressures, their sustainability goals, and the communities they serve. Our message to the market is simple. If you need a multi trade electrical partner that can scale with you, One Baker is built for that."

About Baker Electric

Baker Electric is a leading full-service electrical contractor and renewable energy solutions provider based in Escondido, California. Founded in 1938 and now 100 percent employee owned, Baker specializes in electrical construction, commercial and utility solar, battery energy storage, EV charging, systems technology, transportation, controls, tenant improvement, special projects, and service. Through its One Baker approach, the company unites all operational groups to deliver integrated, safety focused, and high value solutions for public works, federal and military, healthcare, education, life sciences, transportation, hospitality, commercial, utilities, and parking facilities.

Learn more about Baker Electric's One Baker capabilities and how our unified approach delivers integrated electrical construction excellence:

https://www.baker-electric.com/blog/one-baker-unified-approach-electrical-construction-excellence

Media Contact

Michael Garro, Baker Electric, 1 760.745.2001, [email protected], baker-electric.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Baker Electric