Baker Sterchi launches public-sector risk management and consulting service

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Baker Sterchi Cowden & Rice has launched a new Public-Sector Risk Management & Consulting service focused on helping government agencies, law enforcement organizations and insurers manage risk, strengthen accountability and support defensible decision-making in high-scrutiny environments.

The national service builds on more than 40 years of experience within the firm defending public entities and police practices in constitutional, civil rights and operational litigation. It is led by senior lawyers with extensive backgrounds representing public agencies and, in several cases, serving in executive leadership roles within public-sector organizations.

Members of the consulting team bring direct public-sector leadership experience from senior roles within government and law enforcement organizations, where they managed risk, operations and public accountability. Their work has included advising elected officials and agency leadership, overseeing internal investigations, developing policy and training frameworks and responding to critical incidents under public and media scrutiny. That perspective informs the team's approach to risk management, policy development and crisis response.

"For decades, our firm has defended public entities when decisions are challenged after the fact," said Robert ("Bob") Christie. "This service allows us to work with clients earlier, helping them build policies, training and response frameworks that are grounded in operational realities and defensible if later tested."

Public agencies operate under constant public, media and regulatory scrutiny, where decisions are evaluated not only on outcomes but on whether they were reasonable, transparent and well considered. Baker Sterchi's consulting services help agencies anticipate that scrutiny and implement governance, accountability and response frameworks that withstand legal, public and media review.

"When you are making decisions inside a public agency, you are balancing legal requirements, operational needs and public expectations in real time," said Rebecca ("Becca") Boatright. "Our goal is to help leaders navigate those pressures with clear processes and documentation that support sound decision-making."

The Public-Sector Risk Management & Consulting service advises cities, counties and law enforcement agencies on police practices and policy design, training development and validation, performance metrics, crisis response and critical incident management, internal affairs systems, labor negotiations and union strategy, and the responsible and lawful use of policing technology.

"Agencies and insurers are increasingly seeking advisors who understand how public-sector decisions unfold operationally, publicly and legally," said Scott Kreamer, managing member of Baker Sterchi. "This service builds on what our firm has done for decades while expanding how we support clients before issues escalate."

The consulting services are integrated with the firm's litigation practice, allowing clients to move from proactive risk management to investigation, claims handling and litigation defense when claims or disputes arise. The service is designed to help agencies prepare for critical events, respond effectively as situations unfold and, when necessary, transition seamlessly to litigation strategy and defense.

The consulting team includes Bob Christie, Megan Coluccio and David Schneidewind, along with Greg Narver, Becca Boatright and Brian Maxey, each of whom recently joined the firm from the public sector.

