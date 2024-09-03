Balance Awareness Week aims to make vestibular disorders more visible

"It is vital to spread awareness about how vestibular dysfunction can dramatically impact one's life, and provide hope to people struggling with these symptoms," said Cynthia Ryan, Executive Director of VeDA. Post this

"It is vital to spread awareness about how vestibular dysfunction can dramatically impact one's life, and provide hope to people struggling with these symptoms," said Cynthia Ryan, Executive Director of VeDA. "Even though these may be chronic conditions, there are treatments and coping strategies that can help you regain function and improve your quality of life."

Many people take their balance for granted, until they lose it. The vestibular system, which comprises the inner ear and parts of the brain, plays a crucial role in processing sensory information essential in controlling balance and eye movements. Vestibular disorders affect more than 35% of the adult population, and approximately one-third of reported dizziness and vertigo symptoms result from a vestibular problem.

"Losing balance can feel like losing control of your body," says Darcy Bonjour, a vestibular patient and VeDA Board Member. "It can be scary and overwhelming. When I started my vestibular journey in 2005, I can still remember how I felt the first time I walked in public. I was so unsteady I had to hold onto my husband to stay upright."

"Until I lost my balance, I took my vestibular system for granted," says Jennifer Crespo. "Then, when I was 36 weeks pregnant, my life literally turned upside down. I went from having complete balance to losing it in a matter of seconds. This led to developing a chronic disorder that has persisted for years."

Darcy and Jennifer are among the many VeDA Ambassadors who have transformed their painful experiences into a force for good. They strive to lessen the stigma related to chronic vestibular dysfunction and inspire people to seek the care and support they need.

To learn more about Balance Awareness Week and how you can get involved visit:

https://vestibular.org/baw/.

ABOUT the Vestibular Disorders Association / (VeDA)

VeDA supports people with dizziness, vertigo, and imbalance by connecting them with qualified vestibular healthcare specialists and peer support networks. VeDA advocates for improvements to the medical system that will shorten the diagnostic journey and improve patient outcomes.

Media Contact

Cynthia Ryan, Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA), 1 503-294-9085, [email protected], https://vestibular.org/baw

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Vestibular Disorders Association (VeDA)