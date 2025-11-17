Balanced Power, Sustainable Energy -- THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Blind Gen2

Since the release of its first-generation Smart Blind, THIRDREALITY has received positive feedback from users around the world for its quiet motion, reliability, and easy setup. As customer needs evolved, many began to ask: "Can it cover wider windows?" "Can the movement be more balanced?" "Can it use rechargeable batteries for a greener solution?" In response, THIRDREALITY introduces the Smart Blind Gen2 — an upgraded motorized blind featuring a dual-motor and dual-battery-compartment structure, powered by Rechargeable C Battery (Type-C Charging Port). The new design improves balance, extends operating life, and supports sustainable energy use for modern homes and offices.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dual-Motor and Dual-Battery Design for Stable Operation

Smart Blind Gen2 uses a dual-motor system with independent battery compartments on each side.

The two motors operate in synchronization, helping the blind remain balanced during lifting and lowering while minimizing tilt and vibration.

Each side is powered separately, ensuring steady performance and dependable motion.

The Gen2 supports window sizes from 33 to 80 inches wide and up to 74 inches high, suitable for living rooms, bedrooms, and office environments.

Rechargeable Power, Simple Maintenance

The Smart Blind Gen2 is powered by Rechargeable C Battery (Type-C Charging Port), eliminating the need for disposable batteries.

Users can easily recharge the batteries when needed, reducing waste and simplifying maintenance.

The power system provides sufficient runtime for daily use while supporting a more energy-efficient lifestyle.

Material and Smart Platform Integration

The blind is made of honeycomb fabric coated with aluminum foil, offering blackout coverage along with heat insulation and sound dampening.

Built on the Zigbee 3.0 standard, the Smart Blind Gen2 works with Amazon Echo (4th Gen / Plus / Studio), SmartThings, Aeotec, Eero 6 / 6 Pro, Home Assistant (ZHA / Z2M), Hubitat, Homey, and THIRDREALITY Smart Bridge MZ1.

Users can control the blind through smart platforms, IR remote, or local buttons.

Distinct from Conventional Smart Blinds

Many smart blinds on the market rely on a single motor and a single battery setup, which can cause uneven tension or insufficient power when covering wide windows.

The Smart Blind Gen2, with its dual-motor and dual-battery-compartment design, addresses these issues by maintaining smoother and more balanced motion.

Powered by Rechargeable C Battery (Type-C Charging Port), it also avoids the environmental impact and replacement frequency associated with disposable batteries.

Designed Through Feedback

Every improvement in the Smart Blind Gen2 began with user feedback.

From the dual-motor structure to the rechargeable power system, each change focuses on everyday usability and efficiency.

THIRDREALITY continues to refine its smart home products to maintain a balance between reliability, energy conservation, and practical design.

Availability:

THIRDREALITYSmart Blind Gen2 is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FX3QMV5D or https://3reality.com/product/smart-blind-gen2/ . For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.3reality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

