Balanced Scorecard Institute Gives Award for Excellence to the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC)

The Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI) announced that it had given its 2023 Award for Excellence to the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC). The award, given to organizations in recognition of outstanding achievements in strategic performance management, recognized UNOC's strong executive leadership, strategy development, strategy communications, organizational alignment, sustainability, and breakthrough results. The Award was presented to an audience in Kampala that included UNOC board members, senior management, and staff.

CARY, N.C., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UNOC's journey towards excellence has been marked by improvements in employee recruiting and training, deliberate efforts towards shaping the company culture, and improved internal risk management and business controls. In addition, new company strategic partnerships have driven state commercial interests and stakeholder needs to retail national value in-country, building knowledge and the capacity of Ugandan firms in the Oil and Gas Sector. Throughout the strategic cycle, the company has embraced sustainability and ESG as an integral fabric for driving sustainable development of Oil and Gas on behalf of the state. The company's strategic foresight and dynamic leadership have enabled it to navigate complex challenges while achieving remarkable growth and impact.

"We are thrilled to present the Award for Excellence to UNOC," said Howard Rohm, BSI President, and Co-Founder. "UNOC's dedication to implementing a comprehensive strategic performance management framework, as well as its focus on sustainability and data-driven decision making and strategic allocation of resources, truly reflects the core principles of the balanced scorecard methodology."

"Receiving such an award underscores our commitment to doing better every day," said Proscovia Nabbanja, UNOC CEO. "At UNOC, we strive for excellence. We choose to be different by not only focusing on short-term but building value for the long-term and this is underpinned by a strategy delivered through a balanced scorecard approach."

The Award for Excellence recognizes exceptional commitment to strategic performance management and alignment with global best practices. The recognition not only celebrates the recipient's achievements but is also intended to serve as an inspiration to other organizations to adopt a more holistic approach to performance management and a systematic drive for meaningful results.

About the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC):

UNOC is a limited liability company solely owned by the Government of Uganda (GOU). UNOC has two shareholders-the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development and the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. They are tasked with handling the Government of Uganda's commercial interests in the petroleum sector and to ensure that the resource is exploited in a sustainable manner.

About the Balanced Scorecard Institute (BSI):

Balanced Scorecard Institute, a Strategy Management Group Company, provides strategic planning, balanced scorecard and performance measurement and management training, certification, and consulting services to government, nonprofit, and commercial organizations. Services include training and certification programs, facilitation and consulting services, and information and tools used by executives, managers, and analysts to transform their organizations into "performance excellence" organizations. The Institute's website, www.balancedscorecard.org, is a leading resource for information, ideas and best practices on strategic planning and management, performance measurement, and balanced scorecard systems. BSI's Nine Steps to Success™ balanced scorecard framework integrates strategic planning, budgeting, operational planning, performance measurement and strategy execution into a disciplined framework for helping organizations achieve higher levels of performance.

