Balboa Geo Invited to Present its POINTER Technology at Joint Navigation Conference 2024

"We are honored to have been selected to present our POINTER technology at JNC 2024 in Session D10: Navigating in Challenged Environments 2, stated Joseph A. Boystak, CEO. Post this

"We are honored to have been selected to present our POINTER technology at JNC 2024 in Session D10:Navigating in Challenged Environments 2, stated Joseph A. Boystak, CEO. Andrew Aubrey, PhD will present on behalf of Balboa Geo. POINTER represents a novel A-PNT solution that can operate in GPS-denied, degraded, and disrupted environments including indoors, underground, and underwater. POINTER is not dependent on overhead architectures or existing terrestrial infrastructures and is easily deployed on the fly or on a fixed basis. POINTER's 4-Dimensional ("xyz+time") solution has unique advantages over many existing PNT techniques. This represents an outstanding complement to GPS and other existing PNT solutions providing end users an effective way to track and provide navigational guidance at the centimeter level for individuals, crewed / uncrewed platforms, robotic and other high value assets in compromised environments making this an important technology for the Warfighter and First Responder," Boystak further noted.

POINTER data is visualized in real-time at the edge, highly interoperable and can be ingested by third party applications providing for a comprehensive and unified view of assets in the area of interest by incident command. Balboa Geo's software as a service (SaaS) enables post-event analytics and other high value AI/ML data-driven insights for end users.

POINTER is expected to be commercially available in Q4 2024.

About JNC

JNC is the largest U.S. military Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) conference of the year with joint service and government participation. The event focuses on technical advances in PNT with emphasis on joint development, test, and support of affordable PNT systems, logistics and integration. From an operational perspective the conference will focus on advances in battlefield applications of GPS; critical strengths and weaknesses of field navigation devices; warfighter PNT requirements and solutions; and navigation warfare.

https://www.ion.org/jnc/

About Balboa Geo

Balboa Geo is an advanced geospatial hardware-enabled, SaaS, and data analytics company with best-in-class, "dual-use" Alternative Position, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) technology for GPS-denied, degraded, and disrupted environments, leveraging its patented Magneto-Electro-Quasistatic (M/EQS) technology, data assets, cutting-edge proprietary software, and AI/ML algorithms. This enables real-time A-PNT and post-event analytics in 4-D ("xyz+time") providing unique insights for end users in commercial and governmental sectors - filling a critical and currently large unmet need. Its first-in-class, patent protected technology known as "POINTER" was developed at Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) with significant R&D funding support coming from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DARPA, among others. POINTER is exclusively licensed by Balboa Geo for all fields of use globally.

Contact

Please visit our website at:

https://balboageolocation.com

For further information please contact us at:

[email protected]

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/balboa-geolocation-inc/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Balboageo

SOURCE Balboa Geolocation