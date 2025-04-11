Balboa Geo to Exhibit POINTER Technology at FDIC 2025 in Indianapolis, April 10-12

Balboa Geolocation is pleased to announce it will exhibit and demonstrate its groundbreaking POINTER technology at FDIC International 2025 conference in Indianapolis April 10–12, 2025.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balboa Geolocation is pleased to announce it will exhibit and demonstrate its groundbreaking POINTER technology at FDIC International 2025 conference in Indianapolis April 10–12, 2025.

Balboa Geo will showcase POINTER at the Panasonic booth #533, featuring Panasonic's Toughbook as an integral part of POINTER's ruggedized hardware solution.

Additionally, POINTER will be featured in dedicated breakout sessions hosted by Motorola Solutions, attended by fire service professionals, public safety leaders, and technology stakeholders.

"We are excited to exhibit POINTER at FDIC International in collaboration with Panasonic and Motorola Solutions," said Joseph A. Boystak, CEO of Balboa Geo. "Both companies have a deep and long-standing commitment to public safety and provide outstanding technologies for mission critical use in the field by first responders worldwide. POINTER is mission critical. It is an easily and rapidly deployable real-time location and tracking technology solution designed to improve safety, workflows, and accountability for first responders operating at the fire ground and other challenging environments."

POINTER's patented, game-changing technology enables high precision, 3-D tracking ("XYZ" axis) of first responders in GPS-denied, degraded, and disrupted environments—including indoor, subterranean, and underwater settings. Its AI-enabled software platform, POINTERxyz, delivers intuitive visualization for real-time tracking and location of first responders and decision support for incident commanders. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) is highly configurable to monitor key performance metrics for individual users, enhance the concept of operations and enable post-events analytics. POINTER data is fully interoperable and can be seamlessly integrated into third-party platforms, other software applications, or incident command systems.

"Real-time tracking and locating of first responders at the fire ground remains the #1 unmet need in the U.S. and globally. POINTER's unique capabilities will transform situational awareness and safety for first responders helping to save lives, resources and high value assets", said Greg D. Price, Chair of Balboa Geo's First Responder Advisory Board and former Head of Rapid Technology Development for First Responder Resource Group at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate.

Designed as "dual-use" technology, POINTER is slated for commercial release in 2025, targeting public safety, defense, and commercial markets.

About FDIC International

FDIC International (Fire Department Instructors Conference) is the premier global event for fire and emergency services professionals. Held annually in Indianapolis, FDIC brings together over 35,000 attendees for immersive, hands-on training, world-class education, and the largest exhibition of fire and rescue technology in North America. The conference provides a unique opportunity for firefighters, instructors, chiefs, and public safety officials to engage with the latest innovations, exchange best practices, and advance the mission of saving lives.

About Balboa Geo

Balboa Geo is an advanced geospatial hardware-enabled, SaaS, and data analytics company with best-in-class, "dual-use" Alternative Position, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) technology for GPS-denied, degraded, and disrupted environments. It leverages its patented Magneto-Electro-Quasistatic (M/EQS) technology, data assets, cutting-edge proprietary software as a service (SaaS) and AI/ML algorithms. This enables real-time A-PNT and post-event analytics in 3-D ("xyz") providing unique insights for end users in commercial and governmental sectors - filling a critical and currently large unmet need. Its patent protected technology known as "POINTER" was developed at Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) with significant R&D funding support provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DARPA, among others. POINTER is exclusively licensed by Balboa Geo for all fields of use globally.

