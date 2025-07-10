Balboa Geo to Participate in the 2025 ESRI User Conference, San Diego - July 14-18

Balboa Geo, a leading developer of software-defined, hardware-enabled next-generation geolocation and positioning technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 ESRI User Conference taking place July 14–18 in San Diego, California.

July 10, 2025 -- Integration of POINTER with ArcGIS for Enhanced Geospatial Intelligence + Next Level Digital Twin Capabilities

Balboa Geo, a leading developer of software-defined, hardware-enabled next-generation geolocation and positioning technologies, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 ESRI User Conference taking place July 14–18 in San Diego, California.

As an official ESRI partner, Balboa Geo integrates ESRI's industry-leading geospatial technologies—such as ArcGIS—into POINTER's advanced POINTERxyz software platform. This integration enables users of the POINTER system to access high-precision mapping coordinates and a comprehensive view of target environments, significantly enhancing operational awareness and mission planning in GPS-denied and contested environments.

"POINTERxyz software and its data are built with flexibility and interoperability at its core," said Joseph A. Boystak, Chairman and CEO of Balboa Geo. "By incorporating ESRI's powerful mapping with Balboa Geo's visualization tools, we provide end users with a robust geospatial interface capable of supporting real-time tracking and decision-making across a range of mission-critical applications for public safety, defense and commercial use cases."

POINTERxyz is designed to integrate with virtually any mapping software solution and is part of Balboa Geo's broader mission to deliver reliable, centimeter-level accuracy positioning data where traditional GPS systems fail to perform —indoors, underground, and underwater.

Next-Level Digital Twin Capabilities

High-Fidelity 3D Spatial Mapping: POINTER provides real-time "XYZ" coordinate tracking with centimeter-level accuracy. This precise data can populate or validate BIM and GIS models—capturing interior details often missed by LiDAR or satellite mapping.





Dynamic Operational Twins: POINTERxyz streams live movement and location data from the field, powering operational twins that evolve with real-world activity. This includes personnel, assets, and sensor data within complex environments.





Non-GPS Dependent Tracking: Designed for environments where GNSS is unavailable—such as tunnels or collapsed structures—POINTER is ideal for digital twins of dense, indoor, or subterranean spaces.





Event Replay & Predictive Modeling: With robust spatiotemporal data capture, POINTERxyz enables event replay and simulation modeling using AI/ML tools to optimize layouts and predict future behaviors.





POINTER/BIM/GIS Integration: POINTER + POINTERxyz data can be exported into standard formats (IFC, Revit, ArcGIS) for effortless incorporation into digital twin platforms.

Digital Twin Use Case Examples in Real-World Environments

Hospitals: Map patient flow, equipment location, and staff movement to optimize layouts and emergency response.





High-Rise Commercial Buildings: Digitally represent stairwells, shafts, and mechanical spaces to support safety planning and simulations.





Construction Sites: Monitor assets and progress in real time, especially in vertical or underground builds.





Urban Search and Rescue (USAR): Reconstruct damaged or collapsed buildings based on responder movement, creating updated 3D interior maps.

Balboa Geo executives will be on-site at the ESRI User Conference to connect with industry leaders, public sector agencies, and technology partners to explore new opportunities for integration across the ESRI ecosystem.

About Balboa Geo

Balboa Geo is a software-defined, hardware-enabled company developing patented geolocation solutions for defense, public safety, and commercial applications. Its flagship platform, POINTER, delivers real-time, 3D ("XYZ") Alternative and Complementary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (AC-PNT) capabilities in GPS-denied or contested environments. POINTER integrates seamlessly with its AI-enabled software, POINTERxyz, for situational awareness, analytics, and operational decision support.

POINTER was developed at Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) with significant R&D funding support coming from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DARPA, among others. POINTER is exclusively licensed by Balboa Geo for all fields of use globally. Balboa Geo is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

