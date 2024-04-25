Balboa Geo to Present its POINTER Technology at the U.S. DEPARTMENT of HOMELAND SECURITY OpEx Event in Las Vegas April 23-25

Balboa Geo is pleased to have been invited to exhibit and discuss its POINTER technology during the Vendor display session at the DHS Op Ex Event. POINTER is a patented "dual use" technology designed to track and locate individuals and high value assets with high precision on the "xyz" axis in GPS-denied and disrupted environments - including indoors, underground, and underwater.

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate (DHS/S&T) hosted its Op Ex Event for approximately 160 State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial first responders on April 24, 2024. On April 24 DHS/S&T hosted participants and other technology developers so that participants and the other technology developers can demonstrate their first responder technology to first responders.

Balboa Geo is pleased to have been invited to exhibit and discuss its POINTER technology during the Vendor display session at the DHS Op Ex Event. POINTER is a patented "dual use" technology designed to track and locate individuals and high value assets with high precision on the "xyz" axis in GPS-denied and disrupted environments - including indoors, underground, and underwater. "This remains one of the highest priorities for first responders, according to DHS S&T First Responder Resource Group", stated Joseph A. Boystak, CEO. POINTER has broad application and multiple use cases for first responders, warfighters, and other commercial enterprises. In addition to its tracking capabilities at the edge, POINTER's software as a service (SaaS) provides users with real-time visualization and the ability to conduct post event analytics to improve workflows, productivity and a powerful tool for training and education. POINTER data is highly interoperable and may easily ingested into third party platforms through APIs to create a common operating picture.

The POINTER system is not on dependent overhead architectures or other terrestrial based platforms making it highly resilient technology for alternative position, navigation, and timing

(A-PNT) in compromised environments. "POINTER can be rapidly and easily deployed on the fly and configured to meet the unique requirements of any fire ground or disaster site", Boystak further noted.

Balboa Geo expects POINTER to be commercially available first use by first responders and others in Q4 2024.

About DHS S&T:

The Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) was established within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in 2003 as the science advisor to the Secretary and the research and development arm for DHS. S&T provides sound, evidence-based scientific and technical expertise to inform policies and directly address a broad spectrum of current and emerging threats. We do the science that strengthens the nation's overall security and deliver the technologies that allow those on the front lines to effectively and safely complete their missions.

About Balboa Geo:

Balboa Geo is an advanced geospatial hardware-enabled, SaaS, and data analytics company with best-in-class, "dual-use" Alternative Position, Navigation, and Timing (A-PNT) technology for GPS-denied, degraded, and disrupted environments, leveraging its patented Magneto-Electro-Quasistatic (M/EQS) technology, data assets, cutting-edge proprietary software as a service (SaaS) and AI/ML algorithms. This enables real-time A-PNT and post-event analytics in 4-D ("xyz+time") providing unique insights for end users in commercial and governmental sectors - filling a critical and currently large unmet need. Its patent protected technology known as "POINTER" was developed at Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) with significant R&D funding support provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DARPA, among others. POINTER is exclusively licensed by Balboa Geo for all fields of use globally.

