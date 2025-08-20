Balboa Geo to Showcase Dual-Use POINTER Technology at 2025 National Homeland Security Conference in Washington, D.C. August 25-28

Balboa Geo, a Caltech/JPL spinout and leading developer of advanced location based technologies, announced today that it will be presenting and exhibiting its patented POINTER technology and POINTERxyz software at the 2025 National Homeland Security Conference, held August 25–28 in Washington, D.C. The event, which brings together federal, state, and local homeland security professionals from across the nation, provides a premier platform for cutting-edge innovation in public safety and national security.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balboa Geo, a Caltech/JPL spinout and leading developer of advanced location based technologies, announced today that it will be presenting and exhibiting its patented POINTER technology and POINTERxyz software at the 2025 National Homeland Security Conference, held August 25–28 in Washington, D.C. The event, which brings together federal, state, and local homeland security professionals from across the nation, provides a premier platform for cutting-edge innovation in public safety and national security.

Balboa Geo will exhibit POINTER throughout the duration of the conference at booth #220 on the exhibition floor and will also lead a dedicated one-hour breakout session titled:

POINTER: A Game-Changer for Real-Time Tracking in GPS-Denied and Contested Environments scheduled for Wednesday, August 27 at 3:45-4:45 PM ET at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Room 156.

This session will provide attendees with:

Detailed technical overview of the POINTER system

Presentation of POINTERxyz software

Summary results from recent beta field trials

Review real-world use cases highlighting public safety, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, and defense applications

"We are pleased to exhibit POINTER at the National Homeland Security Conference," said Joseph A. Boystak, Chairman and CEO of Balboa Geo. "POINTER was developed with the specific intent to track and locate first responder personnel and high-value assets in real-time in GPS-denied or contested environments. This remains the number one unmet need for first responders, as identified by the First Responder Resource Group affiliated with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate ("DHS S&T") and International Forum to Advance First Responder Innovation ("IFAFRI"). Use of the POINTER system will also improve workflows and productivity, enable post-event analytics, and enhance overall mission effectiveness for first responders and other end user," Boystak further noted.

POINTER, a software-defined and hardware-enabled system, represents a breakthrough in Alternative and Complementary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (A-C PNT). Unlike traditional GPS, which cannot reliably function in many environments, POINTER uses magneto-quasi-static (MQS) fields to deliver accurate 3-D ("XYZ") location data across denied environments including indoors, subterranean and underwater —filling a critical capability gap in public safety, defense, and commercial operations.

"The ability to reliably locate firefighters, law enforcement officers, or warfighters in real-time—especially when GPS fails—can save lives and fundamentally change outcomes," said Greg Price, Chairman of the First Responder Advisory Board at Balboa Geo and former DHS S&T official. "Balboa Geo's POINTER system is the most promising solution I've seen in over a decade of working with the Department of Homeland Security's first responder innovation pipeline."

About Balboa Geo

Balboa Geo is a software-defined, hardware-enabled geolocation solutions company leveraging its patented MQS technology for defense, public safety, and commercial applications. Its flagship platform, POINTER, delivers real-time, 3D ("XYZ") Alternative and Complementary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (AC-PNT) capabilities in GPS-denied or contested environments. POINTER integrates seamlessly with its AI-enabled software, POINTERxyz, for situational awareness, data analytics, and operational decision support.

POINTER was developed at Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) with significant R&D funding support from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DARPA, among others. POINTER is exclusively licensed by Balboa Geo for all fields of use globally. Balboa Geo is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

For more information about POINTER and Balboa Geo, please visit: www.balboageolocation.com

