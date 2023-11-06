Balboa Geolocation to Exhibit POINTER at Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas November 6-8

"We believe POINTER technology is synergistic with and augments many existing geospatial technologies for superior results. POINTER will enhance job site performance, safety and generate ROI for our customers," Post this

"Trimble Dimensions + User Conference is an outstanding event featuring Trimble's extensive portfolio of technology and services across the many verticals it serves and its global customer base", stated Joseph A. Boystak, Executive Chairman, Balboa Geo. "This conference enables Balboa Geo to showcase the broad application of POINTER and the unique benefits it can deliver many end users. We believe POINTER technology is synergistic with and augments many existing geospatial technologies for superior results. POINTER will enhance job site performance, safety and generate ROI for our customers," Boystak further noted.

Balboa Geo is also pleased to announce its invitation to participate in Trimble's 0-60 Accelerator 2023 Program along with GeoScholar and Texas A&M Unversity. This program will feature the use of Balboa Geo's POINTER and its data, and GeoScholar's Cybersecurity and Geospatial Authentication tools with Trimble applications including but not limited to Trimble RealWorld, Trimble Tekla, Sketchup, etc.

Balboa Geo is an advanced geospatial technology company developing innovative solutions for large-scale commercial and governmental requirements by integrating its novel hardware, proprietary software-as-a-service (SaaS) and AI/ML models for data-driven analytics.

Balboa Geo's initial products and services focus on high precision geospatial solutions for GPS-denied, degraded, and disrupted environments with broad application in commercial, industrial, public safety, and defense sectors. Its first-in-class, patent protected technology known as "POINTER" was developed at Caltech NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL) with significant research funding support from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, DARPA, among others. POINTER is exclusively licensed by Balboa Geo for all fields of use globally. POINTER is expected to be commercially available in 2024.

