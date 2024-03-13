Balboa Press Australia, a division of Hay House, celebrates publishing its 2,500th title

Self-publishing imprint aligns with Hay House's mission of self-empowerment and well-being

SYDNEY, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balboa Press Australia (BPAU), the self-publishing division of Hay House, recently celebrated publishing its 2,500th title. Books in their catalog comprise a wide range of genres including memoirs, children's and fiction, self-help and health and nutrition titles.

Reid Tracy, president and CEO of Hay House, made this comment regarding achieving this milestone, "As the only supported self-publishing imprint dedicated to empowering writers who want to enlighten the mind, heart, body, and spirit, we are proud to do our part to help so many authors share their positive messages and stories."

Bronnie Ware, whose top selling book, "The Top 5 Regrets of the Dying," was first published as a Balboa Press title before eventually being picked up by Hay House and has now been translated into 14 languages.

More recently, these books are just some of the BPAU titles that have been enjoyed by readers.

"The Happy Home"

"The Happy Home" offers an introduction into the 4000-year-old practice of Feng shui, an ancient Chinese art form that celebrities and Fortune 500 companies use to supercharge their environments and create balanced, harmonious spaces.

"100 Bedtime Stories for Triathletes"

Regardless of their favorite sport, readers will discover valuable insights to sharpen their focus and boost performance. Learn how to prevent injuries, take calculated risks, build self-esteem, embrace change, and learn from failure.

"Searching Spirit"

Peter Williams is a refreshingly modern, down-to-earth psychic medium who helps millions of people around the world make meaningful connections with their loved ones. His message is simple, yet profound: being open and connected to spirit will change one's life.

