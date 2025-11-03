Balcony Named Finalist in U.S. Army xTechSearch 9 Competition

Balcony's mTrace automatically flags high-risk property transactions and uncovers hidden ownership that manual reviews miss. Being a finalist in xTechSearch 9 highlights the importance of protecting national security via land record analysis, and the innovative approach Balcony uses to achieve it. Post this

"Covert land purchases near military sites pose an escalating risk, from surveillance to disruption," said Alexander McGee, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Head of Government Affairs at Balcony. "Current counterintelligence tools cannot expose these actions. Balcony's mTrace automatically flags high-risk property transactions and uncovers hidden ownership that manual reviews miss. Being a finalist in the xTechSearch 9 competition highlights the importance of protecting national security via land record analysis, as well as the innovative approach Balcony uses to achieve it."

AI-powered, Blockchain-secured Monitoring Platform

mTrace ingests fragmented land records into a proprietary AI-powered, blockchain-secured monitoring platform. It uses optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing (NLP) to uncover hidden real estate ownership and flags suspicious transactions in real time.

The mTrace user interface visualizes/detects land purchases around Army zones, as well as any other government-owned property. It instantly highlights anomalies and foreign-controlled shell companies. Every alert and transformation is logged to a tamper-proof blockchain across national, state, and county systems, ensuring forensic-grade audit trails. Unlike manual deed checks, mTrace delivers proactive, automated surveillance so Army leaders can act before threats materialize.

mTrace introduces a transformative new capability—leveraging passive predictive analytics to anticipate hostile land purchases. Unlike current manual deed checks or open-source sweeps, mTrace delivers scalable, real-time surveillance that lets counterintelligence and force protection units act before adversarial encroachment occurs.

Balcony

Balcony is redefining land record management for the digital age through blockchain-backed infrastructure purpose-built for government. By transforming fragmented legacy property data into unified, tamper-proof digital registries, Balcony empowers the public sector to tokenize deeds, streamline ownership transfers, and unify real estate records — delivering cleaner, more accessible data that drives better decisions and public transparency. Balcony's platform seamlessly integrates structured and unstructured records from multiple sources — leveraging AI to organize, analyze, and make sense of complex data at scale. The result is faster processing, fraud reduction, and dramatically improved access to accurate, actionable property information. As the engine behind some of the nation's most ambitious public sector tokenization initiatives, Balcony is shaping the next era of trusted, intelligent, and transparent government recordkeeping.

About the Army xTech Program

The Army xTech Program is the Army's premier tool for scouting and accelerating dual-use technologies that directly enhance Soldier readiness and mission success. Through dynamic prize competitions like xTechSearch, xTech identifies breakthrough solutions and opens doors for nontraditional companies to engage with and deliver capabilities to the Army. Since its launch in 2018, xTech has awarded over $30 million in non-dilutive cash prizes across 44 competitions—fueling innovation pipelines and delivering transformative technologies that matter on the battlefield.

