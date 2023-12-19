Baldacci Family Vineyards Donates $17,000+ to Local Napa Charity

"Raising children takes a lot of emotional, physical, and financial support. We are grateful to have selected an organization with such an important mission—one that directly impacts the lives of children for the better," said Thomas Baldacci. Post this

This year's donation to local nonprofit Napa CASA will exceed $17,000. "It is with great pleasure that we support and donate to a local nonprofit each year and we feel strongly about selecting Napa CASA as this year's recipient," said winemaker Michael Baldacci. Napa CASA advocates for the best interest of children who have become dependents of the court for their safety and protection; they are the only organization in Napa County who serves this group of children by providing advocacy, support, and mentorship throughout the entire time the children are in foster care. "We hope this donation positively benefits the lives of many children and supports the foundation these children need to become confident, healthy, and happy adults."

Baldacci Family Vineyards selected Napa CASA this year because family life is at the heart of the winery. Owner Thomas Baldacci is a husband, father, and grandfather to four grandchildren. He understands the importance of support and consistency in the lives of children and is thankful that his family can assist local children in need. "Raising children takes a lot of emotional, physical, and financial support. We are grateful to have selected an organization with such an important mission—one that directly impacts the lives of children for the better," said Thomas Baldacci. "We anticipate that this donation will bring critical assistance to the children who need it most."

Napa CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that "provides caring, stable and consistent adults to help children cope with adversity and develop resilience," said Julie DiVerde, CEO of Napa CASA. "Long term, stable and positive relationships with a trained adult is the single most important factor influencing positive outcomes for children in foster care. CASA believes every child needs one person, one person that believes in them and who cares about them."

DiVerde has already begun planning the allocation of the $17,000+ donation. "The generous donation will be used to support children in foster care and ensure every child has a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate)," said DiVerde. "CASA visits the child weekly and attends all meetings regarding the child—talking to the foster parent, school and social worker. Foster parents, teachers and social workers often change but CASA is consistent in the child's life."

The presence of Napa CASA in Napa County and their guidance and services for children in need is critical to the local community. "Napa CASA work is the most important work that can be done for children who are in foster care. Napa County is lucky to have this organization advocating for these children and we are thankful for the opportunity to donate upwards of $17,000 to them this holiday season," said Michael Baldacci.

About Baldacci Family Vineyards

Baldacci Family Vineyards is a family-owned estate in the distinguished Stags Leap District of Napa Valley. Winemaker Michael Baldacci meticulously crafts a portfolio of elegant and classically styled Cabernet Sauvignon that is approachable in its youth, while still maintaining the complexity and stamina to age. Bottles are limited-production and hail from renowned vineyards and appellations in Napa Valley, including estate-owned vineyards in Stags Leap District, Calistoga, and Diamond Mountain District. The Estate House in Stags Leap District offers intimate wine tasting experiences that aim to educate and foster community among guests. In its luxurious and comfortable setting, the Estate House invites guests to take in vineyard views, enjoy an approachable wine tasting experience, and learn about the family's sustainability efforts.

About Napa CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate)

The Napa Court Appointed Special Advocate program (CASA) is the only program in Napa County that serves children who through no fault of their own have been made dependents of the court for their safety and protection. Too many of these children face continual uncertainty and must navigate life's challenges alone. Children who have been abused and neglected need and deserve the opportunity to hope for a better future - a future that includes the chance to succeed in life. This is where Napa CASA fulfills a critical role by providing advocacy, support and mentorship. Napa CASA volunteers are often the only consistent person in the child's life throughout the entire time that the child is in foster care.

