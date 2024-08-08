Baldacci Family Vineyards Earns California Certified Organic Farmers Certification

"Organic farming not only enhances the health of our vineyards but also elevates the quality and purity of our wines; it also ensures the long-term sustainability of the land and community in which we reside. We are thrilled to share this news with our loyal members and the broader wine community." Post this

Situated in the heart of the distinguished Stags Leap District, Baldacci Family Vineyards has always championed environmental stewardship and sustainable viticulture. The CCOF certification is a testament to the meticulous care and dedication that goes into crafting their limited-production, estate-grown wines.

From their certified organic estate vineyards in Stags Leap District and Calistoga, the family produces an exceptional selection of single-appellation Cabernet Sauvignon: the Black Label, Stella Knight Calistoga, Diamond Mountain, and Brenda's Vineyard. Each of these distinctive Cabernet Sauvignons is a superb expression of its terroir and the craftsmanship of Michael Baldacci's winemaking. These wines are celebrated by the family as the fruition of a long-cherished dream.

"When we acquired our property in the Stags Leap District over two decades ago, our vision was to create a legacy of excellence in winemaking while honoring the land," said Thomas Baldacci, Proprietor of Baldacci Family Vineyards and father to Michael Baldacci. "Achieving organic certification reinforces our commitment to the environment and to future generations of our family, and those living in this vibrant agricultural community. We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team for helping us reach this milestone."

To visit Baldacci Family Vineyards and learn more about the family's passion for organic farming and sustainability in winemaking, please visit www.baldaccivineyards.com or call the winery at (707) 944-9261 to make a reservation.

About Baldacci Family Vineyards

Baldacci Family Vineyards is a family-owned estate renowned for its elegant and classically styled Cabernet Sauvignon, along with a diverse portfolio that includes red blends, sparkling wines, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and a late harvest Gewürztraminer. The Estate House in Stags Leap District offers intimate wine tasting experiences that educate and foster community among guests, set against the backdrop of vineyard views and a luxurious, comfortable setting. The Baldacci family owns over 50 acres of sustainably farmed vines across three distinct Napa Valley appellations: Stags Leap District, Calistoga, and Los Carneros. Their vineyards are meticulously managed with a focus on reducing water usage, limiting CO₂ emissions, and promoting biodiversity through Integrated Pest Management and the use of grazing animals for soil cultivation. The family's estate vineyards in Stags Leap District and Calistoga earned their California Certified Organic Farmers certification in 2024.

