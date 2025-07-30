Baldacci Family Vineyards Named #2 Best Winery Tour in the Nation

Baldacci's Cave Tour & Estate Tasting stood out among top winery destinations for its combination of personal storytelling, elevated wine education, and beautifully crafted, estate-grown Napa Valley wines. Post this

"We're deeply honored to be recognized by USA TODAY and our loyal guests," said Michael Baldacci, second-generation vintner and winemaker. "Our goal has always been to create meaningful connections with our visitors—to share our wines, our family's story, and the character of our land."

The Cave Tour & Estate Tasting ($125/person) is a 90-minute private experience that invites guests to explore Baldacci's dramatic underground wine cave. The visit includes: a welcome with Baldacci's Pops estate-grown sparkling wine; a 20-minute guided cave tour, with a barrel tasting and a behind-the-scenes look at the winery's production space and living wall—guests get to see the terroir up close and personal; and a seated tasting of three estate-grown wines thoughtfully paired with seasonal small bites from artisan producers.

Set in the family's inviting Estate House and surrounded by the natural beauty of their Stags Leap District vineyard, the experience offers a luxurious yet intimate window into the Baldacci family's winemaking journey. "The tour offers guests a moment of connection—not just to the land and the wine, but to the heart of our family," added Michael Baldacci. "It's a reflection of the craftsmanship, hospitality, and sustainability we practice every day."

This prestigious #2 Best Winery Tour recognition, coupled with recent critical acclaim from world-renowned wine critics (98 points for the 2021 Brenda's Vineyard Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon and 95 points for the 2021 Ruppert Coombsville Cabernet Sauvignon), underscores the winery's rising prominence.

"This award reflects what we've built over the last 25 years," said Thomas Baldacci, proprietor. "We've always envisioned our winery as a place where people can feel at home while discovering the very best of Napa Valley, and to be recognized nationally for the experience we've created is an honor, and a tribute to the passion and care our team brings to every bottle and every guest."

Baldacci Family Vineyards now stands proudly alongside legendary names in American wine tourism. To learn more about Baldacci Family Vineyards and schedule the Cave Tour & Estate Tasting, visit www.baldaccivineyards.com. To see the full list of winners, visit: https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/best-winery-tour/.

About Baldacci Family Vineyards

Nestled in Napa Valley's Stags Leap District, Baldacci Family Vineyards is a family-owned, estate-grown winery producing limited-production wines that reflect the unique character of their vineyards. The family farms over 50 acres across four Napa Valley appellations—Stags Leap District, Calistoga, Diamond Mountain District, and Los Carneros—with all but Los Carneros certified organic (CCOF). Founded in 1998 by Thomas and Brenda Baldacci, the winery is now led by their son, Michael, who champions sustainability, organic farming, and expressive Cabernet Sauvignon. Celebrated for both acclaimed wines and warm hospitality, Baldacci offers an experience rooted in authenticity, quality, and multigenerational legacy.

