Baldacci Family Vineyards Releases The Thomas Collection Cabernet Sauvignon

The drive to create a limited-release Cabernet Sauvignon from their most distinguished vineyard bocks arose when Michael harvested grapes in 2018. "The 2018 vintage recalled the ideal conditions of 2012, with extended hang time and perfect yields," Michael said. Critics agree with winemakers and have lauded the 2018 vintage as one of Napa Valley's best in the last two decades.

In the classic 2018 vintage, The Thomas Collection marries the characteristics of the estate vineyard sites beautifully: the complexity and harmonious balance of Winery Ranch Vineyard in Stags Leap District and the bold, assertive structure of Stella Knight Vineyard at the base of Diamond Mountain District. The wine is perfumed and concentrated with stunning finesse and incomparable balance. In the glass, the winemaking craft is precise, and the deep concentration leaves an enduring impression. The qualities of The Thomas Collection radiate from the glass, just as Thomas Baldacci's unwavering commitment to his family and their winemaking heritage radiates with each passing vintage.

To honor the provenance of The Thomas Collection, Michael traveled to the ancient oak forests in France to hand-select oak trees for the barrels in which to age the wine. After curating the finest oak, Michael worked with Master Cooper Quinn Roberts of longstanding cooperage partner Tonnellerie 4 to determine a nuanced toasting and barrel finish. Roberts crafted four barrels with a proprietary profile exclusively for The Thomas Collection. The final wine aged 22 months in these 100% new Tonnellerie 4 French oak barriques.

"As a culmination of both nature's bounty and human craftsmanship, The Thomas Collection embodies the very essence of our winemaking philosophy," said Thomas Baldacci. "As oenophiles indulge in the Thomas Collection, we hope every sip is a connection to the place and time that created this wine."

The Thomas Collection will be available at www.baldaccivineyards.com on November 15, 2023, sold as a three-bottle set, packaged in a giftable wooden box, and priced at $1,000. For more information and to purchase, visit the website or call the Baldacci Family Vineyards winery directly at 707-944-9261.

About Baldacci Family Vineyards

Baldacci Family Vineyards is a family-owned estate in the distinguished Stags Leap District of Napa Valley. Winemaker Michael Baldacci meticulously crafts a portfolio of elegant and classically styled Cabernet Sauvignon that is approachable in its youth, while still maintaining the complexity and stamina to age. Bottles are limited-production and hail from renowned vineyards and appellations in Napa Valley, including estate-owned vineyards in Stags Leap District, Calistoga, and Diamond Mountain District. The Estate House in Stags Leap District offers intimate wine tasting experiences that aim to educate and foster community among guests. In its luxurious and comfortable setting, the Estate House invites guests to take in vineyard views, enjoy an approachable wine tasting experience, and learn about the family's sustainability efforts.

