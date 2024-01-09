Baldwinsville Central School District joins the Empire State Purchasing Group

Registered vendors can access bids, related documents, addendum and award information. Post this

Baldwinsville Central School District invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york/bville and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from over 325 other public agencies participating on the Empire State Purchasing Group. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Baldwinsville Central School District:

The Baldwinsville Central School District lies about 10 miles northwest of Syracuse. The district is the third largest suburban public school system in Onondaga County, covering approximately 75 square miles and serving a little over 5,500 students in eight buildings. The district has five elementary schools (K-5), one middle school (grades 6 & 7), one junior high (grades 8 & 9), and one high school (grades 10-12).

About 900 instructional and support staff work for the district. A wide range of programs and services are offered, including Advance Placement courses, college level courses, cutting edge technology, a widely respected special education program, and numerous extracurricular activities.

About Bidnet Direct:

Bidnet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. Bidnet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers.

