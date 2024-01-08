Ball is for All: United Basketball League Expands Sports' Reach by Announcing Formation and Inaugural 2024 Season

First-Ever, Fan-Owned Independent League Ushers in Next Era of Basketball in North America

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The United Basketball League (UBL), a professional basketball organization geared toward domestic teams and player development, today announced the launch of its first-of-its-kind independent league that includes a culmination of elevated minor league organizations to compete at a higher level.

The UBL addresses a gap in the basketball world that enables former players at varying levels to continue playing and leading the game competitively. Like other professional sports, it is extremely rare for an athlete to reach the professional level, with only 3.7% of high school boys reaching the college level and 0.0009% playing in the NBA.

Basketball is a community sport, and the UBL is dedicated to supporting local markets that lack a professional basketball presence to find and develop talent and put together professional-caliber organizations. The UBL will play an instrumental role in helping local/regional talent start or continue their career domestically or internationally.

"Our focus is to provide an opportunity domestically to the players that didn't get a spot on one of the 60 NBA rosters. Over 18,000 young men play college basketball every year and only 60 get drafted," stated Ricky Davis, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman. "There is so much talent around this country and we want to give them a platform to represent their communities and continue their dreams."

Furthering the UBL's community-driven vision, the league will also offer its industry-first Fan-to-Founder Program. This initiative allows fans to buy into their respective team to receive voting power on team operations, which in turn can provide them with a voice in everything from player personnel decisions and community extensions to marketing and promotions strategies.

The UBL will also feature its Pro Ambassador Initiative, which will include a minimum of three ambassadors - professional athletes, entertainers and influencers - to each team that will strategically align with their community's culture through hometown ties or professional appeal. These ambassadors will provide added leadership, mentorship and guidance on and off the court to further foster community relations and a more competitive league.

The UBL will begin its inaugural season in September 2024 with its UBL: Showcase, a dynamic 16-team incubator system that will feature local and regional players throughout the country to showcase their talents and further extend their professional athletic careers.

Further details and information on the UBL, including local market presence, talent development, and schedules, will be available in the coming months.

About the United Basketball League

The United Basketball League (UBL) is a professional basketball league in North America geared toward domestic teams and professional development. The league is a culmination of elevated minor league organizations that offer the opportunity and development for local basketball players to begin or continue their careers by competing at a higher level. The UBL has a community-centric vision and connects with local markets through its first-of-its-kind Fan-to-Founder program that enables ownership opportunities to its fan base, as well as its Ambassador Program which aligns professional athletes and celebrities with cultural values and identities. To learn more about the UBL, visit www.theubl.com.

