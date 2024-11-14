Ball State University Celebrates Launch of Pathify Digital Student Engagement Hub to Enhance Campus Experience

"We're thrilled to partner with Ball State University in modernizing and unifying their student experience." – Chase Williams, CEO and co-founder of Pathify Post this

Looking ahead, Ball State plans to extend the platform's capabilities by integrating additional modules such as Success and Communities, focusing on creative ways to implement other customization features.

Pathify integrates with existing Ball State systems like Ellucian Banner and Canvas to offer a seamless experience for students.

"We're thrilled to partner with Ball State University in modernizing and unifying their student experience," said Chase Williams, CEO and co-founder of Pathify. "Our platform is designed to create dynamic, personalized environments that foster meaningful connections between students and their institution. Ball State's commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our hyperfocus on delivering purposeful engagement throughout the student journey, and we're excited to see the transformative impact this collaboration will have on their community."

About Ball State University

Founded in 1918 and located in Muncie, Ball State University is one of Indiana's premier universities and an economic driver for the state. Ball State's 20,000 students come from all over Indiana, the nation, and the world. The 790-acre campus is large enough to accommodate first-rate facilities and 19 NCAA Division I sports, but our welcoming and inclusive campus is small enough to ensure the friendliness, personal attention, and access that are the hallmarks of the University. Destination 2040: Our Flight Path establishes Ball State's ambitious goals for our second century. We Fly!

About Pathify

Obsessed with making great technology while developing incredible long-term relationships with customers, Pathify remains hyper-focused on creating stellar experiences across the entire student lifecycle — from prospect to alumni. Delivering cloud-based, integration-friendly software designed to drive engagement, Pathify pushes personalized information, content, and resources to the right people, at the right time — on any device. Led by former higher ed executives, entrepreneurs, and technology leaders, the team at Pathify focuses every day on the values Impact, Wit, Contrast, Technique and Care.

Learn more at pathify.com.

