Ballad Health, LIFT Healthcare Recognized by Ad Age and Modern Healthcare for Excellence in Digital Primary Care Marketing

Understanding the need to create an integrated marketing plan capable of targeting the right audiences to make a meaningful impact quickly, LIFT and Ballad Health partnered to curate data from a variety of sources—including diagnosis codes, demographics and consumer intelligence data supplemented by mixed-methods consumer/market insights with a rich ethnographic backbone—to inform a human-centered omnichannel marketing strategy.

"At LIFT Healthcare, we strive to leverage human understanding to design marketing and patient support programs that engage, educate and empower consumer competency. A keen focus on stakeholder needs and motivations is at the center of everything we do," says Dave Chlastosz, President and COO at LIFT Healthcare. "We are grateful for the opportunity to share in this honor and celebrate the efforts of partners like Ballad Health, who understand the value of human insights and stakeholder understanding to enhance not only the performance of marketing communications programs but the experiences of the patients interacting with them in the community-at-large."

The awarded program ultimately resulted in a dramatic increase in consumer understanding and engagement—activating patients to engage in healthy behaviors and increasing both virtual and in-person visits to Ballad Health facilities across the Appalachian Highlands. Notably, LIFT was able to confirm and validate the effectiveness of Ballad Health's marketing investment through their MarketIMPACT™ platform—a powerful and bespoke campaign measurement toolset capable of providing healthcare marketers with clear and defensible return-on-investment metrics by drawing clear connections between ad exposures, clinical encounters, and financial impact in a privacy-safe and HIPAA compliant environment.

"Prior to partnering with LIFT Healthcare on this groundbreaking initiative, our organization had no way of knowing with certainty the true efficacy of our marketing investment," says Molly Luton, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Ballad Health. "By creatively leveraging innovative tools and consumer intelligence, our health system can now operate with greater confidence that our resources are being utilized most strategically, effectively and efficiently, all to the benefit of our communities by increasing access to healthcare for those who need it most."

More information about this year's Healthcare Marketing Impact Award recipients can be found online at ModernHealthcare.com and AdAge.com.

About LIFT Healthcare

LIFT Healthcare is a full-service marketing solutions firm serving hospitals, health systems, medical device companies and the pharmaceutical industry. Our passion is solving problems, bringing value, delivering measurable results and LIFTing up our partner clients. We are devoted to offering best-in-class solutions that are engaging, relevant, accountable and firmly grounded in healthcare consumer understanding. LIFT is a market maker—providing a powerful mix of data, intelligence and services unavailable through other agencies in the sector.

About Ballad Health

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. A system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in the region, Ballad Health strives to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.

