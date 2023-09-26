Ballard Spahr, Driving Operational Excellence, Leverages NetDocuments Cloud Technology

With NetDocuments, we found a secure technology that our users will embrace and that will remove barriers to productivity as our firm continues to set the standard for delivering client value and innovation. Robert Holloway, CIO, Ballard Spahr Tweet this

The decision to select NetDocuments was part of an extensive side-by-side comparison and evaluation between NetDocuments and the incumbent system. eSentio Technologies, an experienced legal IT and business consultancy, led a cross-functional enterprise-wide team through an analysis of the business drivers and technology opportunities available as part of the overall assessment, and the ultimate decision. They will assist Ballard Spahr through the implementation.

Robert Holloway, Ballard Spahr's CIO, commented: "With NetDocuments, we found a secure technology that our users will embrace and that will remove barriers to productivity as our firm continues to set the standard for delivering client value and innovation. Efficiency, ease of use, and the ability to improve day-to-day work for our lawyers were key factors in the decision to choose NetDocuments."

"We are incredibly fortunate to partner with a firm like Ballard Spahr that is hyper-focused on the client experience and embraces the idea that technology has the power to dramatically improve legal workflows and client service delivery. Together we will help their legal professionals be enabled to do their best work – wherever and whenever their clients need them," added Josh Baxter, NetDocuments' CEO.

The firm aims to take full advantage of the platform's broad range of capabilities, including initiatives to modernize collaboration internally and with clients and other outside parties with M365 and Microsoft Teams upgrades, which integrate seamlessly with NetDocuments for built-in security and privacy.

Holloway concluded: "We're committed to driving operational excellence and implementing technologies that create an impact on our ability to equip our lawyers and staff with the easy-to-use tools they need to exceed client expectations. NetDocuments serves as a foundational piece in our strategy moving forward."

On average, over five firms per day are making the move to NetDocuments to experience a bet-ter way to work today and establish a trusted foundation for their future.

For more examples of how NetDocuments is helping firms like Ballard Spahr create efficiencies through cloud-based technology, please click here.

