BallerTV Launches BallerCam, AI Camera For Youth Sports; Taps Alex Morgan as Brand Ambassador and Investor.

"We've built a fully autonomous sports camera that feels like magic," said Aaron Hawkey, co-founder and co-CEO of BallerTV. "BallerCam captures 180 degrees of action with our patent-pending ultra-wide-angle lens and uses AI to intelligently crop, pan, and zoom in real time. It does all the filming for you so you can stay focused on the moment."

Alongside the launch, BallerTV announced global soccer icon Alex Morgan as a strategic investor and brand ambassador. She joins the team to help make advanced sports technology accessible to all families, athletes, and communities.

"Our mission with BallerCam has always been to level the playing field," said Robert Angarita, co-founder and co-CEO of BallerTV. "Every family should be able to easily capture and share the moments that matter, not just those with access to expensive equipment or exclusive programs. BallerCam brings that access to everyone."

"BallerCam is making high-quality sports broadcasting accessible to every family, not just the elite," said Alex Morgan. "This is exactly what youth sports has been missing, and I'm proud to support a company that's breaking down barriers for the next generation."

BallerCam has been in development and testing for nearly two years, bringing BallerTV's proven AI tracking technology into a form factor designed for families and teams. Trained and refined by leveraging data from over 2 million games, BallerCam is set to redefine how game film is streamed, shared, and experienced across youth sports.

About BallerTV

BallerTV is on a mission to connect families and communities everywhere through the unifying power of sports. The company brings unprecedented coverage to the world of youth sports, live streaming and filming over 2 million youth basketball, volleyball, and soccer games. BallerTV is focused on making high-quality sports coverage accessible to every family, team, and community. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

